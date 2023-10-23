Match of the Day MOTD 2 – 22/10/2023

Watch BBC Match of the Day 2 Highlights

Jason Mohammad and guests are at Villa Park to bring you the best action and reaction from Sunday’s Premier League match between Unai Emery’s Aston Villa and visitors West Ham.

Villa have a poor recent record in this fixture, with their only win in the past 14 league meetings coming at home in May 2015. They did at least end a run of five straight defeats against the Hammers by earning a draw when the sides last met at London Stadium in March.

Both sides have started this season well, with club record signing Moussa Diaby impressing for Villa and James Ward-Prowse among the astute buys made by West Ham to help offset the departure of Declan Rice.

When is Match of the Day 2 on?

Match of the Day 2 is on Sunday evenings at 10:30 pm on BBC One. It is a Premier League football highlights program that features highlights from the day’s matches, analysis, and interviews.

Please note that on rare occasions, Match of the Day 2 may be moved to BBC Two or have its broadcast time changed to make way for other sporting events.

Is Match of the Day 2 available on BBC iPlayer?

Yes. Match of the Day 2 will be available for live streaming on BBC iPlayer. It will now be available on iPlayer shortly after midnight on the day of the broadcast.