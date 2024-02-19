Watch PSV vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming free 2024

PSV Eindhoven is set to make a much-anticipated return to the UEFA Champions League knockout stages after an eight-year absence. Their opponent? The battle-hardened Borussia Dortmund who have become a round of 16 regulars in recent years.

This clash carries contrasting narratives. PSV, despite their rich European history, is making only its second appearance at this stage in 17 seasons. Their goal: to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2006-07. In contrast, Dortmund boasts a wealth of experience, having secured their ninth round of 16 appearances overall and their fifth in the last six seasons.

The group stage performances reflect these contrasting journeys. PSV finished second in Group B behind Arsenal, showcasing their potential but facing a tough test. Dortmund, on the other hand, dominated Group F, topping the table ahead of European giants like PSG and AC Milan, underlining their credentials as contenders.

PSV vs Borussia Dortmundd date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

How to watch PSV vs Borussia Dortmund on TV

UK: discovery+, TNT Sports 2, discovery+ App

discovery+, TNT Sports 2, discovery+ App USA: Paramount+, ViX, Univision NOW, UniMás, TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA

Paramount+, ViX, Univision NOW, UniMás, TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Germany: Amazon Prime Video

Where and how to watch PSV vs Borussia Dortmund live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Borussia Dortmund live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

PSV vs Borussia Dortmund probable teams

Potential PSV Eindhoven XI: Benitez; Teze, Boscagli, Ramalho, Dest; Saibari, Schouten, Veerman; Bakayoko, De Jong, Lozano.

Potential Borussia Dortmund XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Can, Sabitzer; Brandt, Reus, Sancho; Fullkrug.