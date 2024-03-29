Watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Live Streaming free 2024

Real Madrid will aim to take another significant stride towards clinching the La Liga title as they face a challenging Athletic Bilbao side.

The match will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on Sunday, with the hosts comfortably leading the title race. Madrid currently sits atop the standings with 72 points, boasting an eight-point lead over Barcelona. Meanwhile, Athletic Club occupies the fourth position in the standings with 56 points, closely pursued by Atletico Madrid, trailing by just a point.

While Real Madrid may have the added distraction of an upcoming Champions League fixture against Manchester City, Athletic Club enters the match without such concerns. Will the visitors manage to surprise the leaders and inject some excitement into the race for the La Liga title?

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao date & kick-off time

Competition: Spanish La Liga

Spanish La Liga Game Day: Sunday, 31 March 2024

Sunday, 31 March 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao on TV

UK: Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK

Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK USA: ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Canada: TSN+

TSN+ Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN LaLiga

Where and how to watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao live

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao squads

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Bellingham; Brahim, Rodrygo

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup: Simon; De Marcos, Vivian, Yeray, Lekue; Benat, D Garcia; I Williams, Sancet, N Williams; Guruzeta