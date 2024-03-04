Watch Real Madrid vs Leipzig Live Streaming free 2024

Motivated by a feeling of unfairness from the previous weekend, Real Madrid aim to finish the task against RB Leipzig in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.
Real Madrid will host RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu for the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 clash, holding a narrow 1-0 lead from the previous encounter. Madrid has drawn twice and won once in their recent matches against Rayo Vallecano, Sevilla, and Valencia. They face a formidable and high-quality opponent, making this match a tough challenge for Los Blancos.
Meanwhile, RB Leipzig showed a mixed performance in the Bundesliga, losing 2-1 to Bayern Munich and winning 4-1 against Bochum. The upcoming match promises to be a closely contested battle as both teams vie for a spot in the quarterfinals.
Real Madrid vs Leipzig date & kick-off time
- Competition: UEFA Champions League
- Game Day: Wednesday, 6 March 2024
- Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid
Where to watch Real Madrid vs Leipzig on TV
- UK: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 2
- USA: Univision, ViX, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN App
- Canada: DAZN Canada
- Australia: Stan Sport
- Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Where and how to watch Real Madrid vs Leipzig live
Real Madrid vs Leipzig squads
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup (4-3-1-2): Lunin(GK); Carvajal, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius
RB Leipzig Predicted Lineup (4-2-2-2): Gulacsi(GK); Henrichs, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Haidara, Seiwald; Olmo, Simons; Baumgartner, Sesko