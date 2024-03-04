Watch Real Madrid vs Leipzig Live Streaming free 2024

Motivated by a feeling of unfairness from the previous weekend, Real Madrid aim to finish the task against RB Leipzig in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

Real Madrid will host RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu for the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 clash, holding a narrow 1-0 lead from the previous encounter. Madrid has drawn twice and won once in their recent matches against Rayo Vallecano, Sevilla, and Valencia. They face a formidable and high-quality opponent, making this match a tough challenge for Los Blancos.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig showed a mixed performance in the Bundesliga, losing 2-1 to Bayern Munich and winning 4-1 against Bochum. The upcoming match promises to be a closely contested battle as both teams vie for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Real Madrid vs Leipzig date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Wednesday, 6 March 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Leipzig on TV

UK: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 2

discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 2 USA: Univision, ViX, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN App

Univision, ViX, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN App Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Where and how to watch Real Madrid vs Leipzig live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Real Madrid live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Real Madrid vs Leipzig squads

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup (4-3-1-2): Lunin(GK); Carvajal, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius

RB Leipzig Predicted Lineup (4-2-2-2): Gulacsi(GK); Henrichs, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Haidara, Seiwald; Olmo, Simons; Baumgartner, Sesko