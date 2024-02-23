Watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla Live Streaming free 2024

HomeFootball on TV

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Live Streaming 2024

Real Madrid will host Sevilla at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, but they will have to contend with several key players being either injured or suspended.

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid
Carlo Ancelotti faces a selection headache with Eder Militao, David Alaba, Thibaut Courtois, and Jude Bellingham all sidelined due to injuries. Additionally, Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Carvajal are suspended, while Antonio Rudiger’s availability remains uncertain. This situation may result in an unfamiliar starting lineup for Madrid.

Despite these challenges, Madrid currently sit six points clear at the top of La Liga, while Sevilla languish in 15th place. The match also marks a return for Sergio Ramos, who will face his former club, adding another layer of intrigue to the encounter.


Real Madrid vs Sevilla date & kick-off time

  • Competition: Spanish La Liga
  • Game Day: Sunday, 25 February 2024
  • Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
  • Stadium: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla on TV

  • UK: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV
  • USA: ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
  • Canada: TSN+
  • Australia: Optus Sport
  • Spain: DAZN LaLiga Movistar+, DAZN Spain

Where and how to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Real Madrid live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial

Real Madrid vs Sevilla squads

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1): Lunin(GK); Garcia, Nacho, Tchouameni, Vazquez; Valverde, Camavinga; Diaz, Modric, Junior; Joselu

Sevilla Predicted Lineup (3-5-2): Nyland(GK); Bade, Ramos, Salas; Navas, Sow, Soumare, Oliver, Acuna; Nesyri, Romero

