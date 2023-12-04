Watch Sheffield United vs Liverpool Live Streaming free 2023

Liverpool FC will host Sheffield United in their upcoming Premier League clash, setting the stage for a potentially intriguing match between two teams situated at opposite ends of the league table. The fixture promises excitement but could also potentially lean towards being one-sided, depending on the recent form of both teams in the competition.
Sheffield United enters the contest following a devastating 5-0 loss against Burnley FC, while Liverpool FC secured an impressive 4-3 victory against Fulham at Anfield. The Reds aim to maintain their pursuit of the league leaders, Arsenal, while Sheffield United will be seeking to rebound after their recent defeat.
What time does Sheffield United vs Liverpool kick off?
- Competition: Premier League
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Kick-off: 19:30 UK Time
- Stadium: Bramall Lane, Sheffield
Sheffield United vs Liverpool live stream, TV channel
- United Kingdom: Amazon Prime Video
- United States: Peacock
- Canada: fuboTV Canada
- Australia: Optus Sport
Other countries: Check your local listings for TV and streaming options.
Sheffield United vs Liverpool projected lineups
Sheffield United Predicted Lineup (3-4-2-1): Foderingham (GK); Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Trusty; Baldock, Norwood, Fleck, Thomas; Hamer, Archer; Traore
Liverpool Predicted Lineup (4-3-3): Kelleher (GK); Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Endo; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo
Where and how to watch Sheffield United vs Liverpool live
Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Liverpool live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.
Here are the steps on how to use ExpressVPN to watch Sheffield United vs Liverpool from outside your country:
- Sign up for ExpressVPN. You can sign up for ExpressVPN on their website. They offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free.
- Download and install the ExpressVPN app. Once you’ve signed up for ExpressVPN, you can download and install the app on your device. The app is available for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Linux.
- Connect to a VPN server in a country that broadcasts Premier League football. Once you’ve installed the app, you can connect to a VPN server in a country that broadcasts Premier League football. For example, if you’re in the United States, you can connect to a server in the United Kingdom.
- Sign in to your streaming service. Once you’re connected to a VPN server, you can sign in to your streaming service. You should now be able to watch Premier League football from outside your country.
|Worldwide:
|ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
|US only:
|Watch ESPN+
|USA & Canada:
|FuboTV free 7-day trial