Watch Sheffield United vs Liverpool Live Streaming free 2023

Liverpool FC will host Sheffield United in their upcoming Premier League clash, setting the stage for a potentially intriguing match between two teams situated at opposite ends of the league table. The fixture promises excitement but could also potentially lean towards being one-sided, depending on the recent form of both teams in the competition.

Bramall Lane, Sheffield

Sheffield United enters the contest following a devastating 5-0 loss against Burnley FC, while Liverpool FC secured an impressive 4-3 victory against Fulham at Anfield. The Reds aim to maintain their pursuit of the league leaders, Arsenal, while Sheffield United will be seeking to rebound after their recent defeat.

What time does Sheffield United vs Liverpool kick off?

Competition: Premier League

Premier League Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Kick-off: 19:30 UK Time

19:30 UK Time Stadium: Bramall Lane, Sheffield

Sheffield United vs Liverpool live stream, TV channel

United Kingdom: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video United States: Peacock

Peacock Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Other countries: Check your local listings for TV and streaming options.

Sheffield United vs Liverpool projected lineups

Sheffield United Predicted Lineup (3-4-2-1): Foderingham (GK); Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Trusty; Baldock, Norwood, Fleck, Thomas; Hamer, Archer; Traore

Liverpool Predicted Lineup (4-3-3): Kelleher (GK); Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Endo; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Liverpool live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Here are the steps on how to use ExpressVPN to watch Sheffield United vs Liverpool from outside your country: