Watch Tottenham vs West Ham Live Streaming free 2023

Tottenham Hotspur will host a heated London derby on Thursday night as West Ham United makes the trip north within the capital. Check out how to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United in the English Premier League, including TV details and kick-off time.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Ange Postecoglou’s team has been hit hard by injuries and suspensions despite their strong start to the season, but they enter this midweek clash with a boost from their performance against Manchester City, breaking a three-game losing streak.

West Ham has historically challenged Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs, although Tottenham has seen success against the Hammers in recent encounters. Nonetheless, the visiting team had a productive November and is currently unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions.

When does Tottenham vs West Ham kick-off?

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Kick-off: 20:15 UK Time

Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

How to watch Tottenham vs West Ham on TV

UK: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video USA: nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, USA Network

nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, USA Network Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Where to watch Tottenham vs West Ham live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Tottenham Hotspur live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.