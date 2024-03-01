Watch Valencia vs Real Madrid Live Streaming free 2024

Valencia will host league leaders Real Madrid at the Mestalla Stadium in La Liga action on Saturday.

The home team has struggled recently, failing to win in their last two league matches and failing to score in both games. They played out a goalless draw in their previous outing against Sevilla. Their league fixture against Granada last week was postponed due to a tragic fire in the city, resulting in three days of mourning declared in the Valencian region.

On the other hand, Real Madrid extended their unbeaten streak to eight games across all competitions with a 1-0 home victory over Sevilla in La Liga last Sunday. Luka Modrić scored the decisive goal in the 81st minute, shortly after coming off the bench.

With that win, Real Madrid maintained their six-point lead over second-placed Girona and currently hold a significant 29-point advantage over Valencia, who currently sit in ninth place in the league standings.

Valencia vs Real Madrid date & kick-off time

Competition: Spanish La Liga

Spanish La Liga Game Day: Saturday, 2 March 2024

Saturday, 2 March 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Estadio de Mestalla, Valencia

Where to watch Valencia vs Real Madrid on TV

UK: LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 2

LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 2 USA: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Canada: TSN+

TSN+ Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Plus+, M+ LALIGA TV, M+ LALIGA TV 2

Where and how to watch Valencia vs Real Madrid live

Valencia vs Real Madrid squads

Valencia possible starting lineup: Mamardashvili; Foulquier, Diakhaby, Mosquera, Gaya; Perez, Pepelu, Guillamon, Guerra; Duro, Yaremchuk

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius