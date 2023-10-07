West Ham vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch match on TV in UK today?

The Premier League returns with another round of matches this weekend, featuring an important encounter at the London Stadium on Sunday as West Ham United take on Eddie Howe’s impressive Newcastle United side.

London Stadium

Newcastle United currently sit in eighth place in the Premier League standings and have been enjoying a run of impressive form in recent weeks. In their previous game, the Magpies shocked PSG with a comprehensive 4-1 victory and will aim to replicate that performance this weekend.

On the other hand, West Ham United is currently in seventh place in the league table and has also been performing well this season. The Hammers secured a 2-1 victory over SC Freiburg in the Europa League this week, bolstering their confidence ahead of this upcoming match.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Game Day: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Kick-off: 14:00 BST / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

14:00 BST / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT Stadium: London Stadium

London Stadium Referee : Peter Bankes

: Peter Bankes VAR : Andy Madley

: Andy Madley Last meeting: West Ham 1-5 Newcastle

Where to watch West Ham vs Newcastle

In the UK, the West Ham vs Newcastle game will not be broadcast live as it was originally scheduled for the Saturday 3 p.m. blackout but was moved due to West Ham’s Europa League involvement on Thursday night. However, you can still follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, which will feature expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the ground.

West Ham vs Newcastle predicted lineup

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Bowen

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn; Guimaraes, Tonali, Longstaff; Murphy, Isak, Almiron

West Ham vs Newcastle last matches

West Ham United

21/09/23 UEL West Ham United 3 – 1 TSC 24/09/23 PRL Liverpool 3 – 1 West Ham United 27/09/23 LEC Lincoln City 0 – 1 West Ham United 30/09/23 PRL West Ham United 2 – 0 Sheffield United 05/10/23 UEL Freiburg 1 – 2 West Ham United

Newcastle United