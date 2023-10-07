HomeFootball on TVWest Ham vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch...

West Ham vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch match on TV in UK today?

By Time Soccer
Last Updated:
1 min.

The Premier League returns with another round of matches this weekend, featuring an important encounter at the London Stadium on Sunday as West Ham United take on Eddie Howe’s impressive Newcastle United side.

London Stadium
London Stadium

Newcastle United currently sit in eighth place in the Premier League standings and have been enjoying a run of impressive form in recent weeks. In their previous game, the Magpies shocked PSG with a comprehensive 4-1 victory and will aim to replicate that performance this weekend.

On the other hand, West Ham United is currently in seventh place in the league table and has also been performing well this season. The Hammers secured a 2-1 victory over SC Freiburg in the Europa League this week, bolstering their confidence ahead of this upcoming match.

Date, kick-off time and venue

  • Competition: English Premier League
  • Game Day: Sunday, October 8, 2023
  • Kick-off: 14:00 BST / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT
  • Stadium: London Stadium
  • Referee: Peter Bankes
  • VAR: Andy Madley
  • Last meeting: West Ham 1-5 Newcastle

Where to watch West Ham vs Newcastle

In the UK, the West Ham vs Newcastle game will not be broadcast live as it was originally scheduled for the Saturday 3 p.m. blackout but was moved due to West Ham’s Europa League involvement on Thursday night. However, you can still follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, which will feature expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the ground.

West Ham vs Newcastle predicted lineup

West Ham United possible starting lineup:
Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Bowen

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:
Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn; Guimaraes, Tonali, Longstaff; Murphy, Isak, Almiron

West Ham vs Newcastle last matches

West Ham United

21/09/23UELWest Ham United3 – 1TSC
24/09/23PRLLiverpool3 – 1West Ham United
27/09/23LECLincoln City0 – 1West Ham United
30/09/23PRLWest Ham United2 – 0Sheffield United
05/10/23UELFreiburg1 – 2West Ham United

Newcastle United

19/09/23UCLAC Milan0 – 0Newcastle United
24/09/23PRLSheffield United0 – 8Newcastle United
27/09/23LECNewcastle United1 – 0Manchester City
30/09/23PRLNewcastle United2 – 0Burnley
04/10/23UCLNewcastle United4 – 1PSG
