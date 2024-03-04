What channel is Benfica vs Rangers? Kick-off time, live stream and TV details

An intriguing matchup awaits on Thursday night as Portuguese side Benfica squares off against Scottish giants Rangers in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16.

Benfica secured a spot in the round of 16 by defeating French side Toulouse in the play-offs, but their recent performances have been less than stellar. The Eagles suffered a 1-2 defeat in the first leg of the semi-final of their Portuguese Cup tie against Sporting and were dealt a heavy blow in the league last weekend, losing 0-5 to Porto.

On the other hand, Rangers topped their Europa League group without needing a play-off final, amassing eleven points from six games. The Gers had maintained a perfect record in competitive games since the beginning of the year until last weekend’s 1-2 loss to Motherwell. Despite this setback, their fans remain optimistic as they head to Lisbon for the upcoming clash.

When does Benfica vs Rangers kick off?

Competition: UEFA Europa League

UEFA Europa League Game Day: Thursday, 7 March 2024

Thursday, 7 March 2024 Kick-off : 20:00 UK time

20:00 UK time Stadium: Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica

Where to watch Benfica vs Rangers

UK: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, discovery+

discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ USA: Paramount+, ViX

Paramount+, ViX Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

How to watch Benfica vs Rangers live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Benfica vs Rangers Squads

Benfica lineup:

Goalkeeper: Anatoliy Trubin

Anatoliy Trubin Defenders: Álvaro Carreras, Nicolás Otamendi, António Silva, Fredrik Aursnes

Álvaro Carreras, Nicolás Otamendi, António Silva, Fredrik Aursnes Midfielders: João Mário, Rafa Silva, João Neves

João Mário, Rafa Silva, João Neves Forwards: Orkun Kökçü, Casper Tengstedt, Ángel Di María

Rangers lineup: