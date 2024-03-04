What channel is Benfica vs Rangers? Kick-off time, live stream and TV details

An intriguing matchup awaits on Thursday night as Portuguese side Benfica squares off against Scottish giants Rangers in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16.
Benfica secured a spot in the round of 16 by defeating French side Toulouse in the play-offs, but their recent performances have been less than stellar. The Eagles suffered a 1-2 defeat in the first leg of the semi-final of their Portuguese Cup tie against Sporting and were dealt a heavy blow in the league last weekend, losing 0-5 to Porto.
On the other hand, Rangers topped their Europa League group without needing a play-off final, amassing eleven points from six games. The Gers had maintained a perfect record in competitive games since the beginning of the year until last weekend’s 1-2 loss to Motherwell. Despite this setback, their fans remain optimistic as they head to Lisbon for the upcoming clash.
When does Benfica vs Rangers kick off?
- Competition: UEFA Europa League
- Game Day: Thursday, 7 March 2024
- Kick-off: 20:00 UK time
- Stadium: Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica
Where to watch Benfica vs Rangers
- UK: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, discovery+
- USA: Paramount+, ViX
- Canada: DAZN Canada
- Australia: Stan Sport
- Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
How to watch Benfica vs Rangers live
Benfica vs Rangers Squads
Benfica lineup:
- Goalkeeper: Anatoliy Trubin
- Defenders: Álvaro Carreras, Nicolás Otamendi, António Silva, Fredrik Aursnes
- Midfielders: João Mário, Rafa Silva, João Neves
- Forwards: Orkun Kökçü, Casper Tengstedt, Ángel Di María
Rangers lineup:
- Goalkeeper: Jack Butland
- Defenders: Borna Barišić, John Souttar, Connor Goldson, James Tavernier
- Midfielders: John Lundstram, Todd Cantwell, Mohamed Diomande
- Forwards: Óscar Cortés, Fábio Silva, Scott Wright