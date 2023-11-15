What channel is England vs Malta? Kick-off time, live stream and TV details

England has already secured qualification for Euro 2024 as they prepare to host Malta at Wembley on Friday night. Here is everything you need to know about the England vs Malta live stream.

Wembley Stadium, London

The Three Lions sealed their qualification by defeating Italy last month, ensuring advancement with two games remaining. Manager Gareth Southgate typically avoids unnecessary changes, and his team is anticipated to maintain their momentum with limited matches remaining before next summer’s tournament.

Since 2007, England has suffered just one defeat in European Championship qualifiers. As the Group C campaign nears its end, England faces matches against Malta and North Macedonia, and they do not anticipate adding to their loss tally.

Malta currently occupies the bottom position in the group, having lost all seven matches played thus far. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

England vs Malta date & kick-off time

Competition: EURO Qualification

EURO Qualification Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Wembley Stadium, London

Where to watch England vs Malta

UK: Channel 4

Channel 4 USA: Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, ViX, Foxsports.com

Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, ViX, Foxsports.com Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Where and how to watch England vs Malta live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch England vs Malta live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Predicted lineup for England vs Malta

Gareth Southgate will lead England through the remaining qualifiers without Jude Bellingham, James Maddison, John Stones, and Callum Wilson. However, this situation presents an opportunity for Cole Palmer, Rico Lewis, and Esri Konsa to potentially earn their debut caps for the national team.

England predicted lineup:

Goalkeeper : Jordan Pickford (Everton)

: Jordan Pickford (Everton) Defenders : Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

: Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders : Jordan Henderson (Al-Ettifaq), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

: Jordan Henderson (Al-Ettifaq), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (Arsenal) Forwards: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

In Malta’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy, key midfielder Teddy Teuma and striker Jodi Jones were absent due to injury. They are anticipated to return to the squad ahead of the upcoming match.

Malta predicted lineup: