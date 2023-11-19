What channel is North Macedonia vs England? Kick-off time, live stream and TV details

England will visit North Macedonia on Monday evening, aware that securing a single point in their final Euro 2024 qualification match would ensure their place in Pot 1 for the draw. Here is everything you need to know about the North Macedonia vs England live stream.

Tose Proeski Arena, Skopje

Gareth Southgate faced questions about his future and tactics following England’s devastating World Cup loss. However, this qualifying campaign has largely dispelled those criticisms. Despite being in a tough group with Euro Champions Italy and a strong Ukraine, England has dominated nearly every game, securing six wins out of seven matches so far. With their position assured, England is now looking to experiment, and similar approaches are anticipated in this upcoming game.

Although not initially expected to progress in the group stage, North Macedonia has proven to be a formidable team. They’ve won two games and managed a significant draw against Italy, nearly securing a victory against Ukraine. Their previous encounter with England resulted in a humiliating 0-7 loss, which motivated them to perform better this time.

North Macedonia vs England date & kick-off time

Competition: EURO Qualification

EURO Qualification Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Tose Proeski Arena, Skopje

Where to watch North Macedonia vs England

UK: Channel 4

Channel 4 USA: ViX

ViX Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Where and how to watch North Macedonia vs England live

North Macedonia vs England predicted lineups

North Macedonia Predicted lineup: Dimitrievski; Manev, Musliu, Serafimov; Ashkovski, Ademi, Atanasov, Alioski; Bardhi, Elmas; Trajkovski

England Predicted lineup: Johnstone; Walker, Guehi, Maguire, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Gallagher; Bowen, Kane, Foden