What channel is Rangers vs Benfica? Kick-off time, live stream and TV details

Rangers and Benfica are set to clash in the second leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie on Thursday at 5:45 pm UK time.

Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

In their previous encounters, Rangers and Benfica have played to three draws, including a thrilling 2-2 stalemate in Lisbon last week. However, with this upcoming match, one team must emerge victorious. Despite a strong performance in Lisbon, Rangers fell short of making history, according to their manager, Philippe Clement.

The Scottish side showcased solid defensive capabilities, aided by the outstanding goalkeeper Jack Butland, while Benfica unleashed 24 shots on goal and earned 13 corners but failed to convert their chances. To prevail in Glasgow, the Eagles must demonstrate clinical finishing and contend with the formidable home advantage of Ibrox.

Moreover, history shows that when Benfica failed to win the first leg at home in a two-legged knockout stage tie in European competitions, they have only progressed on one out of the previous five occasions – against Ajax in the Champions League round of 16 in 2021-22 – with a 2-2 draw at home and a 1-0 win away.

When do Rangers vs Benfica kick-off?

Competition: UEFA Europa League

UEFA Europa League Game Day: Thursday, 14 March 2024

Thursday, 14 March 2024 Kick-off : 17:45 UK time

17:45 UK time Stadium: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

Where to watch Rangers vs Benfica

UK: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4, discovery+

discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4, discovery+ USA: Paramount+, ViX

Paramount+, ViX Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Portugal: Sport TV MultiscreenSport TV1

Rangers vs Benfica Squads

Rangers possible starting lineup: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Yilmaz; Lundstram, Diomande; Matondo, Lawrence, Silva; Roofe

Benfica possible starting lineup: Trubin; Bah, A. Silva, Otamendi, Aursnes; Neves, Luis; Neres, R. Silva; Di Maria; Leonardo