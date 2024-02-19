HomeFootball on TV

What channel is Toulouse vs Benfica? Kick-off time, live stream and TV details

By Time Soccer
Last Updated:

Here’s how to watch the Toulouse vs Benfica live stream online, wherever you are.

Stadium de Toulouse
Stadium de Toulouse

Follow the UEFA Europa League match Toulouse vs Benfica live stream is set for Thursday, 22 February 2024, at 11:45 UK time. Stadium de Toulouse will host the event. The Europa League game will be broadcast live on Benfica TV in the UK.

When does Toulouse vs Benfica kick off?

  • Competition: Primeira Liga
  • Game Day: Thursday, 22 February 2024
  • Kick-off: 11:45 UK time
  • Stadium: Stadium de Toulouse

Where to watch Toulouse vs Benfica

  • UK: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 2
  • USA: ViX, Paramount+
  • Canada: DAZN Canada
  • Australia: Stan Sport
  • Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

How to watch Benfica live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Benfica live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial
Time Soccerhttps://www.timesoccer.co
ABOUT US: Time Soccer is a collective of talented individuals with a shared passion for football. Each team member brings a unique perspective and skill set to the table. EXPERTISE: With diverse backgrounds and expertise, the Time Soccer team provides insightful analysis, captivating narratives, and up-to-date coverage of various sports. From major tournaments to local leagues, they bring to readers comprehensive and engaging content that celebrates the world of sports.

MORE FROM TIME SOCCER

Latest Highlights

Load more

Upcoming Matches

Load more
© 2007-2024 Time Soccer