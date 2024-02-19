What channel is Toulouse vs Benfica? Kick-off time, live stream and TV details

Here’s how to watch the Toulouse vs Benfica live stream online, wherever you are.
Follow the UEFA Europa League match Toulouse vs Benfica live stream is set for Thursday, 22 February 2024, at 11:45 UK time. Stadium de Toulouse will host the event. The Europa League game will be broadcast live on Benfica TV in the UK.
When does Toulouse vs Benfica kick off?
- Competition: Primeira Liga
- Game Day: Thursday, 22 February 2024
- Kick-off: 11:45 UK time
- Stadium: Stadium de Toulouse
Where to watch Toulouse vs Benfica
- UK: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 2
- USA: ViX, Paramount+
- Canada: DAZN Canada
- Australia: Stan Sport
- Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
How to watch Benfica live
Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Benfica live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.
|Worldwide:
|ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
|US only:
|Watch ESPN+
|USA & Canada:
|FuboTV free 7-day trial