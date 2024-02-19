What channel is Toulouse vs Benfica? Kick-off time, live stream and TV details

Here’s how to watch the Toulouse vs Benfica live stream online, wherever you are.

Stadium de Toulouse

Follow the UEFA Europa League match Toulouse vs Benfica live stream is set for Thursday, 22 February 2024, at 11:45 UK time. Stadium de Toulouse will host the event. The Europa League game will be broadcast live on Benfica TV in the UK.

When does Toulouse vs Benfica kick off?

Where to watch Toulouse vs Benfica

UK: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 2

discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 2 USA: ViX, Paramount+

ViX, Paramount+ Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

How to watch Benfica live

