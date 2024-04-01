What time is Juventus vs Lazio? Live stream, TV channel, kickoff

Just three days after their Serie A encounter, Lazio and Juventus clash again, this time in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final on Tuesday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

In their recent Serie A match, Juventus displayed a defensive and passive approach against Lazio. Despite being 14-time champions of this competition, Juventus have not claimed a title since 2021. On the other hand, Lazio, seven-time champions themselves, last won the title in 2019. Juventus progressed to this stage by overcoming Salernitana and Frosinone in the previous rounds. With time running out, the question remains whether Lazio can surprise Juventus in the first leg and gain an advantage for the second leg.

What time is Juventus vs Lazio kick off?

Competition: Coppa Italia

Coppa Italia Game Day: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

How to watch Juventus vs Lazio on TV

UK: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK

Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK USA: Paramount+

Paramount+ Canada: fuboTV Canada

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Lazio Style Channel, Canale 5

Where and how to watch Juventus vs Lazio live

You can watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service, which allows you to watch live streams on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Juventus vs Lazio predicted lineups

Juventus possible starting lineup: Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Rugani, De Sciglio; McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Weah, Vlahovic, Chiesa

Lazio possible starting lineup: Mandas; Casale, Romagnoli, Gila; Marusic, Kamada, Cataldi, Pellegrini; Zaccagni, Alberto; Immobile

How can I watch the highlights?