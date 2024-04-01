What time is Newcastle vs Everton? Live stream, TV channel, kickoff

Everton aims to break its winless streak on Tuesday when it heads to St James’ Park to take on a resurgent Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Newcastle United’s recent form has been inconsistent, but despite facing key injuries, Eddie Howe’s team has managed to stay in contention for European positions. In their last match, they staged a remarkable comeback to secure a 4-3 victory against West Ham after trailing 3-1 at one point.

Meanwhile, Everton’s positive run of form following their points deduction has hit a snag, with the team going nine games without a win across all competitions. While their defense has held up relatively well, scoring goals has been a challenge this season. In their latest outing, they suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat at home to Bournemouth, with Sheamus Coleman scoring an own goal in the 90th minute.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: English Premier League

How to watch Newcastle vs Everton on TV

UK: discovery+ App, discovery+, Talksport 2 Radio UK, TNT Sports 2

discovery+ App, discovery+, Talksport 2 Radio UK, TNT Sports 2 USA: nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, USA Network

nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, USA Network Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport

