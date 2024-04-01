HomeFootball on TV

What time is West Ham vs Tottenham? Live stream, TV channel, kickoff

Tottenham Hotspur will continue their push for a spot in the Champions League as they face West Ham on Tuesday, aiming to secure back-to-back victories.

London Stadium

While only one team separates them in the standings, Tottenham, currently in fifth place, holds a 12-point advantage over West Ham. With their sights set on a top-four finish, Tottenham sits just three points behind Aston Villa and has the opportunity to level the points and even surpass Villa’s goal-differential advantage in this midweek clash.

A win here would increase the pressure on Villa ahead of their Wednesday clash with Manchester City. However, Tottenham must be wary, as West Ham demonstrated their ability to defeat Spurs with a 2-1 victory back in November. Tottenham will need to be at their best to confirm their status as favorites in this matchup.

When does West Ham vs Tottenham kick-off?

  • Competition: English Premier League
  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 2, 2024
  • Kick-off: 20:15 UK Time
  • Stadium: London Stadium

How to watch West Ham vs Tottenham on TV

  • UK: TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+ App
  • USA: SiriusXM FC, Peacock
  • Canada: fuboTV Canada
  • Australia: Optus Sport

Where to watch West Ham vs Tottenham live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Tottenham Hotspur live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial

West Ham vs Tottenham predicted lineups

West Ham United possible starting lineup: Fabianski; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus; Antonio

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Johnson, Maddison, Son; Richarlison

