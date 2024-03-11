HomeFootball on TV

Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Inter on TV: Channel, Live stream

By Time Soccer
Last Updated:

Inter has a narrow 1-0 lead into Wednesday night’s Champions League round of 16 second-leg clash against Atletico Madrid.

Estádio Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid
The Nerazzurri displayed dominance for significant stretches of the match at San Siro, fueled by their impressive form in the domestic league. However, they managed to breach Jan Oblak’s defense only once, courtesy of Marko Arnautovic, who had previously missed several clear chances.

Atletico remains firmly in contention, especially considering their formidable record at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. Inter faces a tough task to secure passage into the quarter-finals.

Despite stumbling domestically with a loss to Cadiz on Saturday and a defeat in the Copa del Rey semi-finals against Athletic Club, the hosts still pose a significant challenge. In contrast, Inter continues to excel in Serie A and is poised to claim the Scudetto.

You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

Atletico Madrid vs Inter date & kick-off time


  • Competition: UEFA Champions League
  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 13, 2024
  • Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
  • Stadium: Estádio Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Inter on TV

  • UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App
  • USA: ViX, Paramount+
  • Canada: DAZN Canada
  • Australia: Stan Sport
  • Italy: Amazon Prime Video
  • Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Atletico Madrid vs Internazionale predicted lineup

Atletico predicted lineup (3-5-2): Oblak; Witsel, Savic, Hermoso; Llorente, De Paul, Koke, Saul, Lino; Griezmann, Morata

Inter predicted lineup (3-5-2): Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Thuram

