Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Inter on TV: Channel, Live stream

Inter has a narrow 1-0 lead into Wednesday night’s Champions League round of 16 second-leg clash against Atletico Madrid.

Estádio Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid

The Nerazzurri displayed dominance for significant stretches of the match at San Siro, fueled by their impressive form in the domestic league. However, they managed to breach Jan Oblak’s defense only once, courtesy of Marko Arnautovic, who had previously missed several clear chances.

Atletico remains firmly in contention, especially considering their formidable record at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. Inter faces a tough task to secure passage into the quarter-finals.

Despite stumbling domestically with a loss to Cadiz on Saturday and a defeat in the Copa del Rey semi-finals against Athletic Club, the hosts still pose a significant challenge. In contrast, Inter continues to excel in Serie A and is poised to claim the Scudetto.

Competition: UEFA Champions League

Game Day: Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Estádio Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Inter on TV

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App

BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App USA: ViX, Paramount+

ViX, Paramount+ Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Italy: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Atletico Madrid vs Internazionale predicted lineup

Atletico predicted lineup (3-5-2): Oblak; Witsel, Savic, Hermoso; Llorente, De Paul, Koke, Saul, Lino; Griezmann, Morata

Inter predicted lineup (3-5-2): Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Thuram