Where to watch Australia vs Bangladesh on TV: Channel, Live stream

Australia is scheduled to play against Bangladesh on Thursday, November 16 in Melbourne. Following this, they will travel to Kuwait to take on Palestine on Tuesday, November 21. Check out how to watch Australia host Bangladesh in the WC Qualification Asia match, including TV details and kick-off time.
Follow the WC Qualification Asia match Australia vs Bangladesh live stream is set for Thursday, November 16 at 19:00 UK time. AAMI Park in Melbourne will host the event. The WC Qualification game will be broadcast live on Paramount+.
When does Australia vs Bangladesh kick-off?
- Competition: WC Qualification Asia
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Kick-off: 09:00 UK Time
- Stadium: AAMI Park, Melbourne
How to watch Australia vs Bangladesh on TV
- UK:
- USA:
- Australia: 10 Play, Paramount+, 10
- Bangladesh: T Sports
Where to watch Australia live
Australia vs Bangladesh Probable Playing XI
Australia XI: Matt Ryan; Lewis Miller, Harry Souttar, Kyle Rowels, Aziz Behich; Jackson Irvine, Connor Metcalfe, Martin Boyle, Keanu Baccus, Massimo Luongo; Mitchell Duke
Bangladesh XI: Mitul Marma; Tariq Kazi, Saad Uddin, Bishwanath Ghosh, Shakil Hossain; Mohammad Ridoy, Sohel Rana, Jamal Bhuyan, Shekh Morsalin; Rakib Hossain, Foysal Fahim