Where to watch Australia vs Bangladesh on TV: Channel, Live stream

Australia is scheduled to play against Bangladesh on Thursday, November 16 in Melbourne. Following this, they will travel to Kuwait to take on Palestine on Tuesday, November 21. Check out how to watch Australia host Bangladesh in the WC Qualification Asia match, including TV details and kick-off time.

AAMI Park, Melbourne

Follow the WC Qualification Asia match Australia vs Bangladesh live stream is set for Thursday, November 16 at 19:00 UK time. AAMI Park in Melbourne will host the event. The WC Qualification game will be broadcast live on Paramount+.

When does Australia vs Bangladesh kick-off?

Competition: WC Qualification Asia

WC Qualification Asia Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Kick-off: 09:00 UK Time

09:00 UK Time Stadium: AAMI Park, Melbourne

How to watch Australia vs Bangladesh on TV

UK:

USA:

Australia: 10 Play, Paramount+, 10

10 Play, Paramount+, 10 Bangladesh: T Sports

Where to watch Australia live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Australia vs Bangladesh Probable Playing XI

Australia XI: Matt Ryan; Lewis Miller, Harry Souttar, Kyle Rowels, Aziz Behich; Jackson Irvine, Connor Metcalfe, Martin Boyle, Keanu Baccus, Massimo Luongo; Mitchell Duke

Bangladesh XI: Mitul Marma; Tariq Kazi, Saad Uddin, Bishwanath Ghosh, Shakil Hossain; Mohammad Ridoy, Sohel Rana, Jamal Bhuyan, Shekh Morsalin; Rakib Hossain, Foysal Fahim