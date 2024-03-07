Where to watch Bologna vs Inter on TV: Channel, Live stream

A clash of form awaits on Saturday as Serie A’s in-form teams, Bologna and Scudetto favorites Inter Milan, square off at the Stadio Dall’Ara.

Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, Bologna

Bologna has been on a remarkable run, winning six consecutive league games to solidify their position in fourth place. Meanwhile, Inter Milan has been unstoppable, boasting 12 straight wins in all competitions.

Inter’s dominance in Serie A sees them comfortably leading the table by 15 points. Despite a less than convincing 2-1 home victory over Genoa on Monday, goals from Kristjan Asllani and Alexis Sanchez in the first half were enough to secure the win.

Maintaining their perfect record since the start of the year, Inter has widened the gap between them and the chasing pack. Second-placed Juventus suffered a defeat to Napoli last weekend, while city rivals AC Milan trail by an additional point.

Competition: Italian Serie A

Italian Serie A Game Day: Saturday, March 9, 2024

Saturday, March 9, 2024 Kick-off: 17:00 UK Time

17:00 UK Time Stadium: Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, Bologna

How to watch Bologna vs Inter on TV

UK: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 2

discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 2 USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo

Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Connect Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia, DAZN Italia

Bologna vs Inter predicted lineup

Bologna: Skorupski, Posch, Beukema, Calafiori, Kristiansen, Freuler, Orsolini, Fabbian, Ferguson, Ndoye, Zirkzee.

Inter Milan: Sommer, Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni, Darmián, Barella, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Alexis Sánchez, Lautaro Martínez.