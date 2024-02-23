Where to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City on TV: Channel, Live stream

Manchester City persists in its quest for a second treble within two seasons as it heads to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth on Saturday evening.

Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth

Pep Guardiola’s team is relatively fit and free from injuries, with only two players confirmed to be unavailable for the trip to the south coast.

Although Josko Gvardiol and Jack Grealish will be absent, there remains uncertainty surrounding the availability of Kevin De Bruyne. Despite his return from injury, Guardiola opted to omit him from the Brentford match due to slight concerns regarding his hamstring.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Date: Saturday, 24 February 2024

Saturday, 24 February 2024 Kick Off: 17:30 UK Time

17:30 UK Time Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Dorset

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Manchester City live stream

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League

BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, NBC

Peacock, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, NBC Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport

UK Radio: TalkSport Radio UK, Live text, audio and stats at mancity.co

Bournemouth vs Manchester City possible lineup

Bournemouth possible starting lineup: Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly; Christie, Cook; Semenyo, Kluivert, Sinisterra; Solanke

Manchester City possible starting lineup: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Ake; Rodri, Kovacic; Foden, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland

