Where to watch Brentford vs Chelsea: Free Live Stream, TV Channel, Kick-off time

After securing a dramatic late victory over Leeds in the FA Cup 5th round thanks to Conor Gallagher’s winner, Chelsea managed to put the Carabao Cup final disappointment behind them and get back on track.

Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, Middlesex

Although the win against Leeds was hardly convincing, Pochettino’s side now faces a stronger opponent in Brentford. While Brentford’s recent form hasn’t been exceptional, they have shown their scoring prowess, finding the back of the net in nine out of their last 10 matches.

While Chelsea may be considered favorites against Brentford, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Bees emerged victorious, as they have done on occasions this season.

You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

What time is Brentford vs Chelsea kick off?

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Game Day: Saturday, 2 March 2024

Saturday, 2 March 2024 Kick-off : 15:00 UK Time

15:00 UK Time Stadium: Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, Middlesex

Is Brentford vs Chelsea on TV?

UK:

USA: SiriusXM FC, Peacock

SiriusXM FC, Peacock Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Where and how to watch Brentford vs Chelsea live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Chelsea live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

How can I watch the Chelsea match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Chelsea highlights page shortly after the game.

Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One from 10:30 pm on Sunday.

Brentford vs Chelsea possible lineups

Brentford possible starting lineup: Flekken; Jorgensen, Ajer, Collins; Roerslev, Janelt, Jensen, Norgaard, Reguilon; Wissa, Toney

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell; Fernandez, Caicedo; Palmer, Gallagher, Mudryk; Jackson