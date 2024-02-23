Where to watch Brighton vs Everton: Free Live Stream, TV Channel, Kick-off time

Brighton & Hove Albion will host Everton at the Falmer Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, February 24.

The American Express Community Stadium, Falmer

Last week, the hosts secured a dominant 5-0 victory against Sheffield United, aided by Mason Holgate’s early red card in the 13th minute. Facundo Buonanotte opened the scoring in the 20th minute, followed by Danny Welbeck doubling the lead just four minutes later.

A Jack Robinson own goal in the 75th minute extended Brighton’s lead, and Simon Adingra netted a quick brace within seven minutes as Brighton scored five goals for the first time this season.

Meanwhile, Everton has been enduring a poor run of form lately, managing just one win in their last 12 matches across all competitions. In their recent league fixture, they settled for a 1-1 draw at home against Crystal Palace, with Amadou Onana scoring the equalizer in the 84th minute, assisted by Dwight McNeil for his fifth assist of the season.

What time is Brighton vs Everton kick-off?

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Game Day: Saturday, February 24, 2024

Saturday, February 24, 2024 Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

15:00 UK time Stadium: American Express Stadium, Falmer, East Sussex

Where to watch Brighton vs Everton

UK:

USA: Peacock

Peacock Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport

How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Everton live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Brighton vs Everton Squads

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Webster, Van Hecke, Dunk, Lamptey; Gross, Gilmour; Adingra, Bounanotte, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Everton (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Onana, Gueye, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin.