Where to watch Chelsea vs Leeds United: Free Live Stream, TV Channel, Kick-off time

Fresh from their recent successes, Leeds United now face midweek action with a journey to Stamford Bridge for the FA Cup’s last sixteen.

The Whites are enjoying an impressive streak, reminiscent of their glory days, with nine consecutive victories propelling them to second place, just six points adrift of the summit.

Wednesday’s fixture presents an opportunity for Farke’s squad to play without pressure. While victory may not be expected against Chelsea, who are currently struggling, Leeds can capitalize on their opponent’s weaknesses.

Chelsea, languishing in the lower half of the table, is focusing on cup competitions for its European ambitions. Their upcoming Carabao Cup final against Manchester City on Sunday highlights their shift in priorities.

Despite having less time to prepare, Mauricio Pochettino’s squad boasts superior squad depth compared to Leeds, setting the stage for a rematch of the 1970 FA Cup final.

What time is Chelsea vs Leeds United kick off?

Competition: English FA Cup

English FA Cup Game Day: Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Wednesday, 28 February 2024 Kick-off : 13:30 UK Time

13:30 UK Time Stadium: Stamford Bridge, London

Is Chelsea vs Leeds United on TV?

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, ITV 4, ITVX, Talksport 2 Radio UK

BBC Radio 5 Live, ITV 4, ITVX, Talksport 2 Radio UK USA: ESPN+

ESPN+ Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus

Sportsnet Now Plus Australia: Paramount+

How can I watch the Chelsea match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Chelsea highlights page shortly after the game.

Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One from 10:30 pm on Sunday.

Chelsea vs Leeds United possible lineups

Chelsea: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell; Fernandez, Gallagher, Caicedo; Palmer, Jackson, Sterling

Leeds United: Meslier, Ampadu, Rodon, Gray, Kamara, Summerville, Rutter, Gnonto, Gruev, Firpo, Piroe