Where to watch Nottingham vs Manchester United: FA Cup Live Stream Free, TV Channel

Manchester United will aim to recover from their recent setback against Fulham as they travel to face Nottingham Forest in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday night.
The Red Devils suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Fulham in the Premier League, hampering their quest for Champions League qualification next season.
Under Erik ten Hag’s management, United currently sit three points behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and eight points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa in the Premier League standings. However, their focus has now shifted to the FA Cup.
Nottingham vs Manchester United date & kick-off time
- Competition: English FA Cup
- Game Day: Wednesday, 28 February 2024
- Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time
- Stadium: The City Ground, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire
Where to watch Nottingham vs Manchester United
- UK: BBC iPlayer, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC One, BBC Sport Web
- USA: ESPN+
- Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet One
- Australia: Paramount+
How to live stream Nottingham vs Manchester United online
Nottingham vs Manchester United squads
How can I watch the Manchester United match highlights?
The highlights video will be available on the Manchester United highlights page shortly after the game.
Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One from 10:30 pm on Sunday.