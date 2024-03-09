Where to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle United: Free Live Stream, TV Channel, Kick-off time

The Blues return to Stamford Bridge for Monday Night Football as they prepare to host Newcastle United.

Under Mauricio Pochettino’s leadership, Chelsea is in a modest position in the Premier League standings. With 10 wins and 6 draws from 26 league fixtures, the Blues are currently far from European contention, residing in mid-table. Their recent league outings resulted in draws against Manchester City and Brentford.

In contrast, Newcastle United is in a better position in the league than their upcoming opponents. With 12 wins and 4 draws, they sit in 8th place in the division. However, they remain 10 points adrift of the club occupying the final European competition spot. Following a 4-1 defeat to Arsenal, Eddie Howe’s side bounced back with a convincing 3-0 victory over Wolves.

What time is Chelsea vs Newcastle kick off?

Competition: English Premier League

Game Day: Monday, 11 March 2024

Kick-off : 20:00 UK Time

Stadium: Stamford Bridge, London

Is Chelsea vs Newcastle United on TV?

UK: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Ultra HD

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Ultra HD USA: nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO

nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Where and how to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle live

Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One from 10:30 pm on Sunday.

Chelsea vs Newcastle possible lineups

Chelsea predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Petrovic (GK); Gusto, Disasi, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson

Newcastle United predicted lineup (4-3-3): Dubravka (GK); Livramento, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Murphy, Isak, Gordon