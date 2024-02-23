Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Burnley: Free Live Stream, TV Channel

Crystal Palace will welcome Burnley to Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

Selhurst Park, London

The hosts have failed to secure a win in their last three league matches but managed to halt their losing streak after two consecutive defeats by playing out a 1-1 draw against Everton earlier this week. Jordan Ayew opened the scoring in the 66th minute, only for substitute Amadou Onana to level the score for Everton in the 84th minute.

On the other hand, the visitors have endured a barren spell, going winless in their last eight matches across all competitions. They suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat at home to Arsenal last week, marking their 18th loss of the league campaign and the second instance of conceding five goals in a league fixture.

Currently, the hosts occupy the 15th spot in the league standings, having accumulated 25 points from 25 games. Meanwhile, the visitors find themselves in 19th place in the table, with just 13 points to their credit, level with bottom-placed Sheffield United.

You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

What time is Crystal Palace vs Burnley kick-off?

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Game Day: Saturday, February 24, 2024

Saturday, February 24, 2024 Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

15:00 UK time Stadium: Selhurst Park, London

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Burnley

UK:

USA: Peacock

Peacock Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Burnley live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley Squads

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup: Johnstone; Ward, Richards, Andersen; Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell; Ayew, Edouard; Mateta

Burnley possible starting lineup: Trafford; Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Berge, Brownhill, Odobert; Amdouni, Fofana