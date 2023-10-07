Where to watch Everton vs Bournemouth: Free Live Stream, TV Channel, Kick-off time

Everton is set to host Bournemouth at Goodison Park on Saturday, October 7, in a Premier League match.

Goodison Park, Liverpool

In their recent league fixture, Everton faced a setback, losing 2-1 to Luton Town. They found themselves trailing by two goals within the first half-hour against the newly promoted team. Dominic Calvert-Lewin managed to score one before halftime, but Everton couldn’t secure an equalizer. Currently, Everton sits in the 16th position on the league table, with four points from seven games, narrowly avoiding the relegation zone based on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth has struggled even more in the Premier League this season as they search for their first league victory under new manager Andoni Iraola. In their recent match, they suffered a 4-0 defeat to high-flying Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium, marking their fourth consecutive loss to the Gunners. As of now, Bournemouth is in the 19th position in the standings, having accumulated only three points from seven matches.

What time is Everton vs Bournemouth kick-off?

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Where to watch Everton vs Bournemouth

UK:

USA: Peacock

Peacock Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport

How to watch Everton vs AFC Bournemouth live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Everton live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Prediction

There was much uncertainty and debate when predicting the outcome of this crucial match at the bottom of the table. Everton has displayed improvements in their attacking play in recent weeks, but their defensive vulnerabilities remain a concern.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, has struggled to maintain a solid defence on their travels. While it’s unlikely they will secure their first Premier League victory of the season, Iraola’s team may leave with a hard-fought point. The result will largely depend on whether Everton can find their scoring form.

Prediction: Everton 1 – 1 AFC Bournemouth

Possible lineups

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Doucoure, McNeil; Beto, Calvert-Lewin

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Rothwell; Tavernier, Billing, Sinisterra; Solanke

Head to Head