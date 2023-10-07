What channel is Granada vs Barcelona La Liga match on? Kick-off time, TV coverage and live stream details

FC Barcelona, currently the 19th highest-scoring team in La Liga with 19 goals, faces off against Granada CF, who have one of the leakiest defences in the league, having conceded 21 goals (also ranking 19th). The match is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes

Barcelona secured a 1-0 victory in their recent match against FC Porto on October 4, with both teams having a close contest in terms of shots, with Barcelona having 15 compared to FC Porto’s 14.

In their most recent game on October 1, Granada played to a 3-3 draw against UD Almeria on the road. Granada had the edge in shots, outshooting UD Almeria 14 to 12. Goals for Granada were scored by Ricard Sanchez, Myrto Uzuni, and Bryan Zaragoza Martinez.

What time does Granada vs Barcelona kick off?

Competition: La Liga

La Liga Game Day: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Kick-off: 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET / 14:00 PT

20:00 BST / 15:00 ET / 14:00 PT Stadium: Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes, Granada

Granada vs Barcelona live stream, TV channel

If you’re looking for the best way to catch the Granada vs Barcelona live stream, then you’re in luck. There are several options available to you, depending on where you are in the world.

UK: Viaplay Sports 2, LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK

Viaplay Sports 2, LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK USA: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Spain: Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN LaLiga

Barcelona key players

Robert Lewandowski has been instrumental with five goals and three assists.

Ferran Torres has chipped in with three goals, averaging 1.1 shots per game.

Raphinha has made valuable contributions with two goals and one assist.

Joao Cancelo has also been productive, contributing with two goals and one assist.

Granada key players

Lucas Ariel Boye has been a standout player with three goals and one assist.

Zaragoza Martinez has also been effective with three goals and one assist, averaging 1.3 shots per game.

Myrto Uzuni has scored three goals, ranking 13th in the league, but has not recorded any assists.

Gonzalo Villar may not have scored any goals, but he has provided two assists, creating an average of 0.4 chances per game.

Granada vs Barcelona prediction

Granada and Barcelona find themselves in very different situations, with a notable contrast in squad quality. We anticipate that Barcelona will secure another three points at Estadio Los Carmenes.

Prediction: Granada 1-2 Barcelona.