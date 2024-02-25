Where to watch Inter vs Atalanta on TV: Channel, Live stream

On Wednesday, February 28th, at 2:45 PM, Atalanta will visit Inter at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium for their match corresponding to matchday 21 of the Serie A 2023-2024 season.

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano

This fixture brings together two teams coming off draws in their previous matches, both eager to secure three points and advance in the tournament.

Inter enters this match after a draw against Lecce. Prior to that, in their last four league games, they remained unbeaten, winning four matches with 10 goals scored and 2 conceded.

Atalanta also ended their last game with a draw against Milan. Before that, they had won four consecutive matches in the league, scoring 12 goals and conceding 2.

In their last five league games, Inter has won 3 matches and drawn 2. Their most recent encounter in this competition was on November 4th, in the Serie A 2023-2024 season, where Inter emerged victorious with a 2-1 scoreline.

You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

Competition: Italian Serie A

Game Day: Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

Stadium: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano

How to watch Inter vs Atalanta on TV

UK: TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+

TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+ USA: Paramount+

Paramount+ Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect Italy: DAZN Italia, 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia

How to watch Inter vs Atalanta live

Inter vs Atalanta predicted lineup

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Florenzi, Thiaw, Gabbia, Hernandez; Bennacer, Reijnders; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Giroud

Probable Lineup (3-4-1-2): Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Djimsiti, Kolasinac; Holm, Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners, Ketelaere, Miranchuk