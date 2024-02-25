Where to watch Inter vs Atalanta on TV: Channel, Live stream

On Wednesday, February 28th, at 2:45 PM, Atalanta will visit Inter at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium for their match corresponding to matchday 21 of the Serie A 2023-2024 season.
This fixture brings together two teams coming off draws in their previous matches, both eager to secure three points and advance in the tournament.
Inter enters this match after a draw against Lecce. Prior to that, in their last four league games, they remained unbeaten, winning four matches with 10 goals scored and 2 conceded.
Atalanta also ended their last game with a draw against Milan. Before that, they had won four consecutive matches in the league, scoring 12 goals and conceding 2.
In their last five league games, Inter has won 3 matches and drawn 2. Their most recent encounter in this competition was on November 4th, in the Serie A 2023-2024 season, where Inter emerged victorious with a 2-1 scoreline.
Inter vs Atalanta date & kick-off time
- Competition: Italian Serie A
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 28, 2024
- Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time
- Stadium: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano
How to watch Inter vs Atalanta on TV
- UK: TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+
- USA: Paramount+
- Canada: fuboTV Canada
- Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect
- Italy: DAZN Italia, 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia
How to watch Inter vs Atalanta live
Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch the Internazionale live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.
|Worldwide:
|ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
|US only:
|Watch ESPN+
|USA & Canada:
|FuboTV free 7-day trial
Inter vs Atalanta predicted lineup
Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Florenzi, Thiaw, Gabbia, Hernandez; Bennacer, Reijnders; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Giroud
Probable Lineup (3-4-1-2): Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Djimsiti, Kolasinac; Holm, Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners, Ketelaere, Miranchuk