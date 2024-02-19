Where to watch Inter vs Atletico Madrid on TV: Channel, Live stream

The stage is set for a historic encounter in the Champions League round of 16, as Inter Milan and Atlético Madrid lock horns for the very first time in Europe’s premier club competition. This clash adds a sentimental layer, with Atleti boss Diego Simeone returning to the club where he spent two seasons as a player.
Inter are riding a wave of momentum, boasting a commanding nine-point lead atop Serie A. Their recent form is nothing short of imperious, with nine wins from their last ten matches, including an emphatic 4-0 victory over Salernitana last Friday. This red-hot form extends into 2024, where they’ve secured a perfect record in all eight fixtures.
Atlético Madrid, on the other hand, is seeking to recapture their mojo after a three-game winless streak. However, they bounced back in style with a dominant 5-0 thrashing of Las Palmas over the weekend, showcasing their attacking prowess. Currently occupying the fourth spot in La Liga, Simeone’s men are determined to prove their mettle on the biggest stage.
This first-ever meeting between Inter and Atlético promises to be a tactical chess match, with both sides boasting experienced managers and talented squads. Inter’s attacking flair will be put to the test against Atlético’s resolute defense, making for a truly captivating encounter.
Inter vs Atletico Madrid date & kick-off time
- Competition: UEFA Champions League
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 20, 2024
- Kick-off: 14:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano
How to watch Inter vs Atletico Madrid on TV
- UK: discovery+ App, BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+, TNT Sports 1
- USA: Univision NOW, CBS, ViX, Paramount+, Galavision
- Canada: fuboTV Canada
- Australia: Stan Sport
- Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, Canale 5, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 252
How to watch Inter vs Atletico Madrid live
Inter vs Atletico Madrid predicted lineup
Inter Milan possible starting lineup: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez
Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup: Oblak; Savic, Witsel, Hermoso; Llorente, Barrios, De Paul, Koke, Lino; Griezmann, Depay