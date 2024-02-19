Where to watch Inter vs Atletico Madrid on TV: Channel, Live stream

The stage is set for a historic encounter in the Champions League round of 16, as Inter Milan and Atlético Madrid lock horns for the very first time in Europe’s premier club competition. This clash adds a sentimental layer, with Atleti boss Diego Simeone returning to the club where he spent two seasons as a player.

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano

Inter are riding a wave of momentum, boasting a commanding nine-point lead atop Serie A. Their recent form is nothing short of imperious, with nine wins from their last ten matches, including an emphatic 4-0 victory over Salernitana last Friday. This red-hot form extends into 2024, where they’ve secured a perfect record in all eight fixtures.

Atlético Madrid, on the other hand, is seeking to recapture their mojo after a three-game winless streak. However, they bounced back in style with a dominant 5-0 thrashing of Las Palmas over the weekend, showcasing their attacking prowess. Currently occupying the fourth spot in La Liga, Simeone’s men are determined to prove their mettle on the biggest stage.

This first-ever meeting between Inter and Atlético promises to be a tactical chess match, with both sides boasting experienced managers and talented squads. Inter’s attacking flair will be put to the test against Atlético’s resolute defense, making for a truly captivating encounter.

You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 Kick-off: 14:00 UK Time

14:00 UK Time Stadium: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano

How to watch Inter vs Atletico Madrid on TV

UK: discovery+ App, BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+, TNT Sports 1

discovery+ App, BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+, TNT Sports 1 USA: Univision NOW, CBS, ViX, Paramount+, Galavision

Univision NOW, CBS, ViX, Paramount+, Galavision Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, Canale 5, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 252

How to watch Inter vs Atletico Madrid live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch the Internazionale live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Inter vs Atletico Madrid predicted lineup

Inter Milan possible starting lineup: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup: Oblak; Savic, Witsel, Hermoso; Llorente, Barrios, De Paul, Koke, Lino; Griezmann, Depay