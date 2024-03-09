Where to watch Juventus vs Atalanta on TV: Channel, Live stream

In Serie A, Atalanta face off against Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus in an intriguing match at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

Allianz Stadium, Torino

Juventus currently sit in second place in the Serie A standings and have shown impressive form this season. However, they suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat against Napoli in their previous game and will be looking to bounce back.

Meanwhile, Atalanta occupies sixth place in the league table and has experienced inconsistency in recent months. They played to a 1-1 draw against Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League this week and will need to step up their game for this fixture.

What time is Juventus vs Atalanta kick off?

Competition: Italian Serie A

Italian Serie A Game Day: Sunday, March 10, 2024

How to watch Juventus vs Atalanta on TV

UK: TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+

TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+ USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo

Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Canada: VIVA, fuboTV Canada, TLN

VIVA, fuboTV Canada, TLN Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect Italy: SKY Go Italia, DAZN Italia, 214 DAZN Zona

Where and how to watch Juventus vs Atalanta live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Juventus live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Juventus vs Atalanta predicted lineups

Juventus possible starting lineup: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiaso, Miretti, Locatelli, McKennie, Kostic; Chiesa, Milik

Atalanta possible starting lineup: Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Djimsiti, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners; Lookman, De Ketelaere

How can I watch the highlights?