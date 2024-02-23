Where to watch Juventus vs Frosinone on TV: Channel, Live stream

Juventus will host Frosinone at the Allianz Stadium in Serie A action on Sunday.
The hosts have experienced a recent dip in form, going winless in their last four league matches, including two defeats. In their previous outing, they settled for a 2-2 draw against Verona in an away fixture last week. Dušan Vlahović equalized from the penalty spot in the first half after Tijjani Noslin had given Verona the lead. Adrien Rabiot then leveled the scores just three minutes after Verona regained the lead in the second half.
Similarly, the visitors have also struggled in their recent league matches, suffering three consecutive defeats. Last week, they were defeated 3-0 at home by Roma, failing to score for the first time in five games.
Juventus’ poor run has allowed league leaders Inter Milan to extend their lead to nine points in the league standings, with a game in hand. Meanwhile, Frosinone has dropped to 15th place in the league table, with only three points separating them from 18th-placed Verona.
What time is Juventus vs Frosinone kick off?
- Competition: Italian Serie A
- Game Day: Sunday, February 25, 2024
- Kick-off: 11:30 UK Time
- Stadium: Allianz Stadium, Torino
How to watch Juventus vs Frosinone on TV
- UK: discovery+, TNT Sports 2, discovery+ App
- USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo
- Canada: fuboTV Canada
- Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect
- Italy: NOW TV, DAZN Italia, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 251, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport Uno
Juventus vs Frosinone predicted lineups
Juventus possible starting lineup: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Sandro; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Yildiz, Vlahovic
Frosinone possible starting lineup: Turati; Zortea, Monterisi, Okoli, Valeri; Mazzitelli, Barrenechea, Brescianini; Soule, Jorge, Harroui