Where to watch Juventus vs Frosinone on TV: Channel, Live stream

Juventus will host Frosinone at the Allianz Stadium in Serie A action on Sunday.

Allianz Stadium, Torino

The hosts have experienced a recent dip in form, going winless in their last four league matches, including two defeats. In their previous outing, they settled for a 2-2 draw against Verona in an away fixture last week. Dušan Vlahović equalized from the penalty spot in the first half after Tijjani Noslin had given Verona the lead. Adrien Rabiot then leveled the scores just three minutes after Verona regained the lead in the second half.

Similarly, the visitors have also struggled in their recent league matches, suffering three consecutive defeats. Last week, they were defeated 3-0 at home by Roma, failing to score for the first time in five games.

Juventus’ poor run has allowed league leaders Inter Milan to extend their lead to nine points in the league standings, with a game in hand. Meanwhile, Frosinone has dropped to 15th place in the league table, with only three points separating them from 18th-placed Verona.

What time is Juventus vs Frosinone kick off?

Competition: Italian Serie A

Italian Serie A Game Day: Sunday, February 25, 2024

Sunday, February 25, 2024 Kick-off: 11:30 UK Time

11:30 UK Time Stadium: Allianz Stadium, Torino

How to watch Juventus vs Frosinone on TV

UK: discovery+, TNT Sports 2, discovery+ App

USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect

Italy: NOW TV, DAZN Italia, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 251, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport Uno

Where and how to watch Juventus vs Frosinone live

Juventus vs Frosinone predicted lineups

Juventus possible starting lineup: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Sandro; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Yildiz, Vlahovic

Frosinone possible starting lineup: Turati; Zortea, Monterisi, Okoli, Valeri; Mazzitelli, Barrenechea, Brescianini; Soule, Jorge, Harroui

How can I watch the highlights?