Where to watch Lecce vs Inter on TV: Channel, Live stream

One of the Sunday fixtures in the 26th round of the Italian championship will be held at the Stadio Via del Mare, where local side Lecce will take on the Milanese giants, Inter. Will the Serie A leaders encounter any challenges? Here’s the match prediction from Dailysports experts.

Lecce finds themselves in a downward spiral, and it’s uncertain when their rough patch will come to an end. Last weekend, the “Wolves” suffered a 0-2 defeat against Torino on the road, marking their seventh loss in the last nine Serie A matches. Despite securing a home victory miraculously against Fiorentina (3-2) during this period, the overall outlook appears grim. Currently, Roberto D’Aversa’s team sits in 13th position in the league table, with only four points separating them from the relegation zone.

In contrast, the “Nerazzurri” has gained significant momentum in recent rounds, mounting a strong challenge for another Scudetto. Simone Inzaghi’s side has not only remained unbeaten since the start of the year but also extended their winning streak to nine matches this week. In the Champions League round of 16, the “Black and Blues” made a statement for a quarterfinal berth by defeating Atletico Madrid 1-0 at home. Inter currently leads the league, surpassing a faltering Juventus by nine points. In their last Serie A match, Simone Inzaghi’s men dismantled Salernitana at home (4-0), scoring three goals in the first half alone.

Competition: Italian Serie A

Italian Serie A Game Day: Sunday, February 25, 2024

Sunday, February 25, 2024 Kick-off: 17:00 UK Time

17:00 UK Time Stadium: Stadio Ettore Giardiniero – Via del Mare, Lecce

How to watch Lecce vs Inter on TV

UK: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2, discovery+

discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2, discovery+ USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo

Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: beIN SPORTS 1, beIN Sports Connect

beIN SPORTS 1, beIN Sports Connect Italy: SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN Italia

Lecce vs Inter predicted lineup

Lecce possible starting lineup: Falcone; Gendrey, Touba, Baschirotto, Gallo; Kaba, Ramadani, Oudin; Almqvist, Krstovic, Banda

Inter Milan possible starting lineup: Audero; Bisseck, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Augusto; Martinez, Arnautovic