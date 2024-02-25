Where to watch Luton Town vs Manchester City on TV: Channel, Live stream

On Tuesday, February 27th, Luton Town will host Manchester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Kenilworth Road, Luton, Bedfordshire

Luton Town entered the FA Cup in the third round, facing Bolton. The initial match ended in a goalless draw, but in the replay, the Hatters secured a 2-1 victory. In the previous round, Luton emerged victorious over Everton, defeating the Toffees 2-1 away from home.

Manchester City also began their FA Cup journey in the third round, dominating Huddersfield Town with a 5-0 win at home. In the subsequent round, they faced Tottenham, whom they narrowly overcame with a 1-0 victory away from home.

In the current season, the teams have already met in the Premier League, also in Luton, with Manchester City emerging triumphant with a 2-1 victory. Prior to this encounter, the teams competed in the First Division in the previous century.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: English FA Cup

English FA Cup Date: Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Tuesday, 27 February 2024 Kick Off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Venue: Kenilworth Road, Luton, Bedfordshire

How to watch the Luton Town vs Manchester City live stream in the UK

UK: TalkSport Radio UK, ITVXSTV Scotland, ITV 1 UK, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

USA: ESPN+

Canada: Sportsnet West, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet Now Plus

Australia: Paramount+

UK Radio: TalkSport Radio UK, Live text, audio and stats at mancity.co

Luton Town vs Manchester City possible lineup

Luton Town (4-3-3): Tahith Chong, Cauley Woodrow, Carlton Morris, Issa Kabore, Chiedozie Ogbene, Ross Barkley, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Amari’i Bell, Gabriel Osho, Teden Mengi, Thomas Kaminski

Manchester City (3-2-4-1): Erling Haaland, Mateo Kovacic, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Matheus Nunes, Rodri, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji, Ederson

