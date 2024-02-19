Where to watch Manchester City vs Brentford on TV: Channel, Live stream

Manchester City missed several opportunities in their highly-anticipated match against Chelsea on Saturday, resulting in a 1-1 draw. Erling Haaland struggled to find his scoring touch at home, while former City player Raheem Sterling put Chelsea ahead just before halftime.

Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Although Chelsea appeared poised for an unexpected victory at the Etihad, a deflected strike from Rodri leveled the scores. The draw leaves City in third place in the Premier League standings with 53 points from 24 games.

Meanwhile, league leaders Liverpool secured a convincing 4-1 win over Brentford in their weekend fixture. Darwin Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah, and Cody Gakpo all found the net for Jurgen Klopp’s side, while Ivan Toney scored Brentford’s consolation goal.

Brentford’s loss to Liverpool was their eighth defeat in their last ten Premier League matches, placing them in 14th position in the table and at risk of being dragged into the relegation battle.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: Premier League

Premier League Date: Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Tuesday, 20 February 2024 Kick Off: 19:30 UK Time

19:30 UK Time Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

How to watch the Manchester City vs Brentford live stream in the UK

UK: TalkSport Radio UK

TalkSport Radio UK USA: UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO, NBC Sports App

UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO, NBC Sports App Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport

UK Radio: TalkSport Radio UK, Live text, audio and stats at mancity.co

Watch the Manchester City vs Brentford live stream from abroad with a VPN

The Manchester City vs Brentford live stream will be shown on different channels worldwide. But you can use a VPN if you’re not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service.

A VPN is a Virtual Private Network that allows you to connect to a server in another country. This will change your IP address to make it look like you’re in that country. This means you can access services only available in that country, such as your usual TV provider’s live stream of the Manchester City vs Brentford game.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN. It’s fast, reliable, and has a wide range of servers to choose from. It also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free.

To use ExpressVPN to watch the match live stream:

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

Find out here how to use your VPN to live stream. ExpressVPN offers you 30 days of the full-featured version for all your devices. You’ll get unlimited bandwidth and 24/7 customer support. Get a full refund within 30 days.

Get access in 3 easy steps.

Manchester City vs Brentford possible lineup

Man City predicted lineup (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Bernardo, De Bruyne, Kovacic, Foden; Haaland

Brentford predicted lineup (3-5-2): Flekken; Collins, Pinnock, Mee; Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Reguilon; Toney, Maupay

How can I watch the highlights of this game or the full match?