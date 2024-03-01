Where to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United on TV: Channel, Live stream

Manchester City will aim to assert its dominance in the Premier League title race as it welcomes its injury-plagued local rival, Manchester United, to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Etihad Stadium, Manchester

The Manchester derby, one of the most highly anticipated fixtures each season in the Premier League, will attract millions of viewers worldwide. However, the odds heavily favor the home side as they prepare to kick off.

Both teams were involved in FA Cup action during the week, with Manchester City thrashing Luton Town 6-0 and Manchester United requiring a late winner to overcome Nottingham Forest. The Red Devils cannot afford many slip-ups in the coming months if they hope to secure qualification for the Champions League. However, injuries to key players continue to plague Erik ten Hag’s squad.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Date: Sunday, 3 March 2024

Sunday, 3 March 2024 Kick Off: 15:30 UK Time

15:30 UK Time Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Manchester City vs Manchester United possible lineup

Man City predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Ake; Rodri, Stones; Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland.

Man Utd predicted lineup (4-3-3): Onana; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Amrabat; Mainoo, Casemiro, McTominay; Fernandes, Rashford, Garnacho.

