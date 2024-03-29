Where to watch Marseille vs PSG on TV: Channel, Live stream

The upcoming Le Classique between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain promises to be a thrilling encounter, adding to the excitement of the Easter weekend. Marseille enters the match on the back of a two-game losing streak, while PSG comes off a dominant victory against Montpellier HSC before the international break.

Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Marseille’s new manager, Jean-Louis Gasset, initially enjoyed success with a five-game winning streak but has faced challenges recently. Despite their current seventh-place league standing, Marseille has been formidable at home, boasting a four-game winning streak and remaining unbeaten in 90-minute matches at the Orange Velodrome all season.

On the other hand, PSG, led by Kylian Mbappe, has regained its winning form and holds a comfortable lead at the top of the league standings. With a 24-game unbeaten run and recent victories, PSG enters the match with confidence. Moreover, PSG’s recent history in Le Classique favors them, as they have won their last two encounters convincingly.

Overall, the stage is set for an exciting clash between these Ligue 1 giants. Marseille will look to bounce back, and PSG will aim to extend their dominance in Le Classique.

What time is Marseille vs PSG kick off?

Competition: French League 1

French League 1 Game Day: Sunday, March 31, 2024

Sunday, March 31, 2024 Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

19:45 UK Time Stadium: Orange Vélodrome, Marseille

How to watch Marseille vs PSG on TV

UK: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App

TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App USA: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada: fuboTV Canada, beIN Sports Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español

fuboTV Canada, beIN Sports Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect France: Amazon Prime Video

Where and how to watch Marseille vs PSG live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Paris Saint-Germain live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

How can I watch the highlights?

Highlights will be available here or on PSG’s YouTube channel shortly after the game ends.

Marseille vs PSG Predicted Lineups

Marseille possible starting lineup: Lopez; Mbemba, Balerdi, Merlin; Harit, Kondogbia, Ounahi, Veretout, Henrique; Aubameyang, Ndiaye

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Pereira, Beraldo, Mendes; Lee, Ugarte, Vitinha; Kolo Muani, Ramos, Mbappe