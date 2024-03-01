Where to watch Napoli vs Juventus on TV: Channel, Live stream

The Serie A resumes with another round of matches this weekend, featuring Napoli facing Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus in a crucial showdown at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday.

Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Napoli

Juventus currently occupies the second spot in the Serie A standings and has shown impressive form under Massimiliano Allegri this season. The Bianconeri secured a narrow 3-2 victory against Frosinone in their previous game and will aim for a similar outcome in this upcoming fixture.

Napoli, meanwhile, sits in ninth place in the league table and has experienced inconsistency throughout the season. However, the Neapolitan side showcased their attacking prowess with a dominant 6-1 win over Sassuolo last week, instilling confidence ahead of their clash with Juventus.

What time is Napoli vs Juventus kick off?

Competition: Italian Serie A

Italian Serie A Game Day: Sunday, March 3, 2024

Sunday, March 3, 2024 Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

19:45 UK Time Stadium: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Napoli

How to watch Napoli vs Juventus on TV

UK: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1

discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1 USA: Paramount+

Paramount+ Canada: VIVA, fuboTV Canada, TLN

VIVA, fuboTV Canada, TLN Australia: beIN SPORTS 1, beIN Sports Connect

beIN SPORTS 1, beIN Sports Connect Italy: SKY Go Italia, DAZN Italia, 214 DAZN Zona

Where and how to watch Napoli vs Juventus live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Juventus live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Napoli vs Juventus predicted lineups

Napoli Predicted lineup (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Østigard, Rui; Anguissa, Lobotka, Traore; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Juventus Predicted lineup (3-5-2): Szczęsny; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; Kostic, Miretti, Locatelli, Weah, Cambiaso; Vlahovic, Milik

How can I watch the highlights?