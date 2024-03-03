Where to watch Real Sociedad vs PSG on TV: Channel, Live stream

Paris Saint-Germain are on the brink of securing a spot in the Champions League quarter-finals as they prepare to face Real Sociedad in the second leg of the last-16 tie on Tuesday.

Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Having clinched a 2-0 victory in the first leg at Parc des Princes, courtesy of goals from Kylian Mbappe and Bradley Barcola, PSG have a comfortable lead going into the return fixture. However, they have faced setbacks in their recent matches, including a goalless draw against Monaco on Friday. Despite this, they maintain a strong position at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Real Sociedad faces a daunting task in the midweek clash, especially as they come off the back of three consecutive defeats. The La Liga outfit suffered a 3-2 loss to Sevilla on Saturday and missed out on reaching the Copa del Rey final last week after a defeat to Mallorca on penalties in the semi-finals.

What time is Real Sociedad vs PSG kick off?

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Reale Arena, Donostia-San Sebastián

How to watch Real Sociedad vs PSG on TV

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2

discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2 USA: CBS, Paramount+, ViX

CBS, Paramount+, ViX Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport France: RMC Sport 1, Free, RMC Sport en direct, Canal+ France

Where and how to watch Real Sociedad vs PSG live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Paris Saint-Germain live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

How can I watch the highlights?

Highlights will be available here or on PSG’s YouTube channel shortly after the game ends.

Real Sociedad vs PSG Predicted Lineups

Real Sociedad predicted lineup (4-3-3): Remiro; Traore, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Galan; Mendez, Zubimendi, Merino; Kubo, Silva, Oyarzabal.

PSG predicted lineup (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hernandez; Ruiz, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Kolo Muani, Mbappe.