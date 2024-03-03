Where to watch Real Sociedad vs PSG on TV: Channel, Live stream

Paris Saint-Germain are on the brink of securing a spot in the Champions League quarter-finals as they prepare to face Real Sociedad in the second leg of the last-16 tie on Tuesday.
Having clinched a 2-0 victory in the first leg at Parc des Princes, courtesy of goals from Kylian Mbappe and Bradley Barcola, PSG have a comfortable lead going into the return fixture. However, they have faced setbacks in their recent matches, including a goalless draw against Monaco on Friday. Despite this, they maintain a strong position at the top of the Ligue 1 table.
Real Sociedad faces a daunting task in the midweek clash, especially as they come off the back of three consecutive defeats. The La Liga outfit suffered a 3-2 loss to Sevilla on Saturday and missed out on reaching the Copa del Rey final last week after a defeat to Mallorca on penalties in the semi-finals.
You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.
What time is Real Sociedad vs PSG kick off?
- Competition: UEFA Champions League
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 5, 2024
- Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Reale Arena, Donostia-San Sebastián
How to watch Real Sociedad vs PSG on TV
- UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2
- USA: CBS, Paramount+, ViX
- Canada: DAZN Canada
- Australia: Stan Sport
- France: RMC Sport 1, Free, RMC Sport en direct, Canal+ France
Where and how to watch Real Sociedad vs PSG live
Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Paris Saint-Germain live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.
|Worldwide:
|ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
|US only:
|Watch ESPN+
|USA & Canada:
|FuboTV free 7-day trial
How can I watch the highlights?
Highlights will be available here or on PSG’s YouTube channel shortly after the game ends.
Real Sociedad vs PSG Predicted Lineups
Real Sociedad predicted lineup (4-3-3): Remiro; Traore, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Galan; Mendez, Zubimendi, Merino; Kubo, Silva, Oyarzabal.
PSG predicted lineup (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hernandez; Ruiz, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Kolo Muani, Mbappe.