Where to watch Salzburg vs Inter on TV: Channel, Live stream

RB Salzburg is set to host Inter Milan at the Red Bull Arena Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Wednesday. The stage is set for an exciting encounter as both teams aim for a crucial victory in the Champions League.

Red Bull Arena, Wals-Siezenheim

Inter Milan has had a strong start to their campaign with two wins out of three games, while RB Salzburg has faced back-to-back losses since their campaign opener in September.

In the reverse fixture last month, Inter Milan secured a 2-1 home win against RB Salzburg. Alexis Sánchez opened the scoring, but Oscar Gloukh equalized for Salzburg. Inter was awarded a penalty shortly after, which Hakan Çalhanoğlu converted to regain the lead.

Salzburg comes into this match on a three-game winning streak, including a 2-0 victory over WSG Tirol in the Austrian Bundesliga. On the other hand, Inter Milan extended their unbeaten run to seven games with a 2-1 away win against Atalanta in Serie A.

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Red Bull Arena, Wals-Siezenheim

How to watch Salzburg vs Inter on TV

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 6

discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 6 USA: ViX, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

ViX, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Italy: Amazon Prime Video

How to watch Salzburg vs Inter live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch the live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Salzburg vs Inter predicted lineup

Red Bull Salzburg possible starting lineup: Schlager; Dedic, Solet, Pavlovic, Ulmer; Gourna-Douath, Bidsrup, Sucic; Gloukh; Simic, Konate

Inter Milan possible starting lineup: Sommer; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Frattesi, Dimarco; Martinez, Thuram