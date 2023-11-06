Where to watch Salzburg vs Inter on TV: Channel, Live stream

RB Salzburg is set to host Inter Milan at the Red Bull Arena Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Wednesday. The stage is set for an exciting encounter as both teams aim for a crucial victory in the Champions League.
Inter Milan has had a strong start to their campaign with two wins out of three games, while RB Salzburg has faced back-to-back losses since their campaign opener in September.
In the reverse fixture last month, Inter Milan secured a 2-1 home win against RB Salzburg. Alexis Sánchez opened the scoring, but Oscar Gloukh equalized for Salzburg. Inter was awarded a penalty shortly after, which Hakan Çalhanoğlu converted to regain the lead.
Salzburg comes into this match on a three-game winning streak, including a 2-0 victory over WSG Tirol in the Austrian Bundesliga. On the other hand, Inter Milan extended their unbeaten run to seven games with a 2-1 away win against Atalanta in Serie A.
Salzburg vs Inter date & kick-off time
- Competition: UEFA Champions League
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Red Bull Arena, Wals-Siezenheim
How to watch Salzburg vs Inter on TV
- UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 6
- USA: ViX, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
- Canada: DAZN Canada
- Australia: Stan Sport
- Italy: Amazon Prime Video
How to watch Salzburg vs Inter live
Salzburg vs Inter predicted lineup
Red Bull Salzburg possible starting lineup: Schlager; Dedic, Solet, Pavlovic, Ulmer; Gourna-Douath, Bidsrup, Sucic; Gloukh; Simic, Konate
Inter Milan possible starting lineup: Sommer; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Frattesi, Dimarco; Martinez, Thuram