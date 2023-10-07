Wolves vs Aston Villa Live Stream free: Where to Watch on TV

Wolverhampton Wanderers will aim to capitalize on their impressive 2-1 victory over Manchester City as they host Aston Villa at the Molineux on Sunday.

Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

After making changes to his backline for the midweek encounter in the Conference League, Emery may revert to the central defensive partnership of Ezri Konsa and Pau Torres for Sunday’s match. Matty Cash and Lucas Digne will continue in their full-back roles.

In midfield, Emery will rely on Kamara to prove his fitness and field the Frenchman if there’s even a slight chance of playing him. Kamara could replace Leander Dendoncker, while Douglas Luiz is expected to come in for Youri Tielemans. Tielemans could still find his name on the team sheet if Kamara is unable to start.

When is the Wolves vs Aston Villa game on TV?

Competition: Premier League

Premier League Game Day: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Kick-off: 14:00 UK Time

14:00 UK Time Stadium: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

Wolves vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Stats

Here are some key head-to-head stats and numbers for the upcoming match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa:

Aston Villa has lost three of their last four Premier League matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolves have won five of their last six home games against Aston Villa.

After securing a 2-1 victory over Manchester City last weekend, Wolves aim to achieve back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since April of the previous season.

Aston Villa currently boasts 15 points from seven Premier League games this season, marking one of their best starts to a campaign, with a similar performance recorded only once in 1998-99.

Wolves have suffered defeats in just four of their last 13 Premier League home matches.

What TV channel is Wolves v Aston Villa on?

Regrettably, this match has not been chosen for live television broadcast in the UK, as not all matches will be shown live on TV now that fans are permitted to attend stadiums. However, you can stay updated with the latest match highlights by watching Match of the Day every Saturday night.

Players to Watch

After notching his second Premier League hat-trick for Aston Villa last weekend, Ollie Watkins was rewarded with a new long-term contract, putting an end to speculation about his future. These developments have undoubtedly boosted the striker’s confidence ahead of the upcoming weekend.

Given his recent outstanding form for Villa, all eyes will be on Watkins to deliver once more as Villa faces Wolves. Maintaining his form is crucial, especially since he received a call-up to the England squad by Gareth Southgate. This elevates the importance of maintaining a high level of consistency.

Possible starting lineups

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sa; Kilman, Toti, Dawson; Semedo, Gomes, Lemina, Ait-Nouri; Neto, Cunha, Hwang

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Luiz; McGinn, Diaby, Zaniolo; Watkins