HomeMatchDinamo Zagreb vs Milan: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Dinamo Zagreb vs Milan: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Time Soccer

Here’s how to watch the Dinamo Zagreb vs Milan live stream online, wherever you are.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Milan

The UEFA Champions League match Dinamo Zagreb vs Milan live stream is set for Tuesday, 25 October 2022, at 20:00 UK time. Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb will host the event.
SKY Go Italia will air the UEFA Champions League match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see Milan’s highlights of the goals.

Where is Dinamo Zagreb vs Milan playing?

  • Competition: UEFA Champions League
  • Game Day: Tuesday, October 25, 2022
  • Kick-off: 20:00 UK time
  • Stadium: Stadion Maksimir, Zagreb

What channel is it and can it be live streamed?

  • UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport 4, BT Sport 5, BT Sport App, LiveScore App
  • USA: VIX+, Paramount+
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Australia: Stan Sport
  • Italy: Sky Sport Uno, Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Dinamo Zagreb vs Milan lineups, team news

Dinamo Zagreb’s possible starting lineup:
Livakovic; Ristovski, Peric, Sutalo; Misic; Moharrami, Ademi, Ljubicic, Ivanusec; Orsic, Petkovic

Dinamo Zagreb has an impressive run in the Champions League, although they are only in fourth place. Nevertheless, their four points against Salzburg (1-1) and Chelsea (1-0) should enable them to make the playoffs.

The Croatians recently missed out on a 1-1 draw with Hajduk in the domestic league, and overall play in the regular season is looking good. There have been no defeats yet, with only two draws in 13 rounds, giving them an eight-point lead over their nearest pursuer.

AC Milan’s possible starting lineup:
Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Gabbia, Kjaer, Hernandez; Tonali, Bennacer; Messias, De Ketelaere, Leao; Giroud

Despite many expectations and predictions, Milan fails in European competitions and sits in third place with four points. Two defeats in a row to Chelsea (0-3 and 0-2) and a 1-1 draw against Austria’s Salzburg in a game where they failed to break through a massive defensive barrier are to blame.

Milan has extended their winning streak to four games in a row in Serie A as they seek to defend the league title. In general, they are clearly on the move in the domestic league, but their only defeat against direct rivals Napoli leaves them in second place, three points behind.

AC Milan streaming links

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Milan’s live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial
ChannelQualityLanguage
Live StreamHDENG

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch the match online with related broadcast link streams will be placed 15 MIN before the kick-off time. We provide a list of stream links to live matches on one website including Dinamo Zagreb vs Milan totalsportek, ronaldo7 and etc.

AC Milan Fixtures – Upcoming Matches

October 2022

Tue, Oct 25Dinamo ZagrebvsAC MilanChampions League
Sun, Oct 30TorinovsAC MilanItalian Serie A

November 2022

Wed, Nov 2AC MilanvsFC SalzburgChampions League
Sat, Nov 5AC MilanvsSpeziaItalian Serie A
Tue, Nov 8CremonesevsAC MilanItalian Serie A
Sun, Nov 13AC MilanvsFiorentinaItalian Serie A

January 2023

Wed, Jan 4SalernitanavsAC MilanItalian Serie A
Sun, Jan 8AC MilanvsAS RomaItalian Serie A
Sun, Jan 15LeccevsAC MilanItalian Serie A
Wed, Jan 18AC MilanvsInternazionaleItalian Supercoppa
Sun, Jan 22LaziovsAC MilanItalian Serie A
Sun, Jan 29AC MilanvsSassuoloItalian Serie A

February 2023

Sun, Feb 5InternazionalevsAC MilanItalian Serie A
Sun, Feb 12AC MilanvsTorinoItalian Serie A
Sun, Feb 19MonzavsAC MilanItalian Serie A
Sun, Feb 26AC MilanvsAtalantaItalian Serie A

March 2023

Sun, Mar 5FiorentinavsAC MilanItalian Serie A
Sun, Mar 12AC MilanvsSalernitanaItalian Serie A
Sun, Mar 19UdinesevsAC MilanItalian Serie A

April 2023

Sun, Apr 2NapolivsAC MilanItalian Serie A
Sat, Apr 8AC MilanvsEmpoliItalian Serie A
Sun, Apr 16BolognavsAC MilanItalian Serie A
Sun, Apr 23AC MilanvsLecceItalian Serie A
Sun, Apr 30AS RomavsAC MilanItalian Serie A

May 2023

Wed, May 3AC MilanvsCremoneseItalian Serie A
Sun, May 7AC MilanvsLazioItalian Serie A
Sun, May 14SpeziavsAC MilanItalian Serie A
Sun, May 21AC MilanvsSampdoriaItalian Serie A
Sun, May 28JuventusvsAC MilanItalian Serie A

June 2023

Sun, Jun 4AC MilanvsHellas VeronaItalian Serie A

Upcoming Matches

Load more

Latest Highlights

Load more
© 2007-2022 Time Soccer