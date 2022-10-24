Dinamo Zagreb vs Milan: How to watch live, stream link, team news

The UEFA Champions League match Dinamo Zagreb vs Milan live stream is set for Tuesday, 25 October 2022, at 20:00 UK time. Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb will host the event.

SKY Go Italia will air the UEFA Champions League match live.

Where is Dinamo Zagreb vs Milan playing?

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Tuesday, October 25, 2022 Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

20:00 UK time Stadium: Stadion Maksimir, Zagreb

What channel is it and can it be live streamed?

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport 4, BT Sport 5, BT Sport App, LiveScore App

BTSport.com, BT Sport 4, BT Sport 5, BT Sport App, LiveScore App USA: VIX+, Paramount+

VIX+, Paramount+ Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Italy: Sky Sport Uno, Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Dinamo Zagreb vs Milan lineups, team news

Dinamo Zagreb’s possible starting lineup:

Livakovic; Ristovski, Peric, Sutalo; Misic; Moharrami, Ademi, Ljubicic, Ivanusec; Orsic, Petkovic

Dinamo Zagreb has an impressive run in the Champions League, although they are only in fourth place. Nevertheless, their four points against Salzburg (1-1) and Chelsea (1-0) should enable them to make the playoffs.

The Croatians recently missed out on a 1-1 draw with Hajduk in the domestic league, and overall play in the regular season is looking good. There have been no defeats yet, with only two draws in 13 rounds, giving them an eight-point lead over their nearest pursuer.

AC Milan’s possible starting lineup:

Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Gabbia, Kjaer, Hernandez; Tonali, Bennacer; Messias, De Ketelaere, Leao; Giroud

Despite many expectations and predictions, Milan fails in European competitions and sits in third place with four points. Two defeats in a row to Chelsea (0-3 and 0-2) and a 1-1 draw against Austria’s Salzburg in a game where they failed to break through a massive defensive barrier are to blame.

Milan has extended their winning streak to four games in a row in Serie A as they seek to defend the league title. In general, they are clearly on the move in the domestic league, but their only defeat against direct rivals Napoli leaves them in second place, three points behind.

AC Milan streaming links

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Milan’s live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

