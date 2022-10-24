Dinamo Zagreb vs Milan: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Here’s how to watch the Dinamo Zagreb vs Milan live stream online, wherever you are.
The UEFA Champions League match Dinamo Zagreb vs Milan live stream is set for Tuesday, 25 October 2022, at 20:00 UK time. Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb will host the event.
SKY Go Italia will air the UEFA Champions League match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see Milan’s highlights of the goals.
Where is Dinamo Zagreb vs Milan playing?
- Competition: UEFA Champions League
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 25, 2022
- Kick-off: 20:00 UK time
- Stadium: Stadion Maksimir, Zagreb
What channel is it and can it be live streamed?
- UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport 4, BT Sport 5, BT Sport App, LiveScore App
- USA: VIX+, Paramount+
- Canada: DAZN
- Australia: Stan Sport
- Italy: Sky Sport Uno, Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Dinamo Zagreb vs Milan lineups, team news
Dinamo Zagreb’s possible starting lineup:
Livakovic; Ristovski, Peric, Sutalo; Misic; Moharrami, Ademi, Ljubicic, Ivanusec; Orsic, Petkovic
Dinamo Zagreb has an impressive run in the Champions League, although they are only in fourth place. Nevertheless, their four points against Salzburg (1-1) and Chelsea (1-0) should enable them to make the playoffs.
The Croatians recently missed out on a 1-1 draw with Hajduk in the domestic league, and overall play in the regular season is looking good. There have been no defeats yet, with only two draws in 13 rounds, giving them an eight-point lead over their nearest pursuer.
AC Milan’s possible starting lineup:
Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Gabbia, Kjaer, Hernandez; Tonali, Bennacer; Messias, De Ketelaere, Leao; Giroud
Despite many expectations and predictions, Milan fails in European competitions and sits in third place with four points. Two defeats in a row to Chelsea (0-3 and 0-2) and a 1-1 draw against Austria’s Salzburg in a game where they failed to break through a massive defensive barrier are to blame.
Milan has extended their winning streak to four games in a row in Serie A as they seek to defend the league title. In general, they are clearly on the move in the domestic league, but their only defeat against direct rivals Napoli leaves them in second place, three points behind.
LIVE STREAM: Links to watch the match online with related broadcast link streams will be placed 15 MIN before the kick-off time. We provide a list of stream links to live matches on one website including Dinamo Zagreb vs Milan totalsportek, ronaldo7 and etc.
AC Milan Fixtures – Upcoming Matches
October 2022
|Tue, Oct 25
|Dinamo Zagreb
|vs
|AC Milan
|Champions League
|Sun, Oct 30
|Torino
|vs
|AC Milan
|Italian Serie A
November 2022
|Wed, Nov 2
|AC Milan
|vs
|FC Salzburg
|Champions League
|Sat, Nov 5
|AC Milan
|vs
|Spezia
|Italian Serie A
|Tue, Nov 8
|Cremonese
|vs
|AC Milan
|Italian Serie A
|Sun, Nov 13
|AC Milan
|vs
|Fiorentina
|Italian Serie A
January 2023
|Wed, Jan 4
|Salernitana
|vs
|AC Milan
|Italian Serie A
|Sun, Jan 8
|AC Milan
|vs
|AS Roma
|Italian Serie A
|Sun, Jan 15
|Lecce
|vs
|AC Milan
|Italian Serie A
|Wed, Jan 18
|AC Milan
|vs
|Internazionale
|Italian Supercoppa
|Sun, Jan 22
|Lazio
|vs
|AC Milan
|Italian Serie A
|Sun, Jan 29
|AC Milan
|vs
|Sassuolo
|Italian Serie A
February 2023
|Sun, Feb 5
|Internazionale
|vs
|AC Milan
|Italian Serie A
|Sun, Feb 12
|AC Milan
|vs
|Torino
|Italian Serie A
|Sun, Feb 19
|Monza
|vs
|AC Milan
|Italian Serie A
|Sun, Feb 26
|AC Milan
|vs
|Atalanta
|Italian Serie A
March 2023
|Sun, Mar 5
|Fiorentina
|vs
|AC Milan
|Italian Serie A
|Sun, Mar 12
|AC Milan
|vs
|Salernitana
|Italian Serie A
|Sun, Mar 19
|Udinese
|vs
|AC Milan
|Italian Serie A
April 2023
|Sun, Apr 2
|Napoli
|vs
|AC Milan
|Italian Serie A
|Sat, Apr 8
|AC Milan
|vs
|Empoli
|Italian Serie A
|Sun, Apr 16
|Bologna
|vs
|AC Milan
|Italian Serie A
|Sun, Apr 23
|AC Milan
|vs
|Lecce
|Italian Serie A
|Sun, Apr 30
|AS Roma
|vs
|AC Milan
|Italian Serie A
May 2023
|Wed, May 3
|AC Milan
|vs
|Cremonese
|Italian Serie A
|Sun, May 7
|AC Milan
|vs
|Lazio
|Italian Serie A
|Sun, May 14
|Spezia
|vs
|AC Milan
|Italian Serie A
|Sun, May 21
|AC Milan
|vs
|Sampdoria
|Italian Serie A
|Sun, May 28
|Juventus
|vs
|AC Milan
|Italian Serie A
June 2023
|Sun, Jun 4
|AC Milan
|vs
|Hellas Verona
|Italian Serie A