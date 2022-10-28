The First Division A match Anderlecht vs AS Eupen live stream is set for Sunday, 30 October 2022, at 12:30 UK time. Lotto Park in Brussels will host the event.
Mola TV will air the First Division A match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.
When is the next Anderlecht game on TV?
- Next Game: Anderlecht vs AS Eupen
- Competition: First Division A
- Game Day: Sunday, 30 October 2022
- Kick-off: 12:30 UK Time
- Stadium: Lotto Park, Brussel
What channel is the Anderlecht game on
- UK: Mola TV
- USA: ESPN+
- Canada: DAZN
- Belgium: Sporza, Proximus Pickx, Play Sports, Eleven Pro League 1
Anderlecht streaming links
