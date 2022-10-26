How to watch PSV vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, kick-off time

Will the Dutch be able to win points against the British? How will the Gunners, who have made a good start this season, perform? Will Martinelli and Jesus score? Watch this fixture to find out the answers to these questions.

Where are PSV vs Arsenal playing?

Competition: UEFA Europa League

UEFA Europa League Game Day: Thursday, October 27, 2022

Thursday, October 27, 2022 Kick-off: 17:45 UK time

17:45 UK time Stadium: Philips Stadion, Eindhoven

What TV channel is PSV vs Arsenal on and can I live stream it?

UK: BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com USA: Paramount+, VIX+, TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA

Paramount+, VIX+, TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Stan Sport

Team news

PSV is second in their group. And theoretically, the Dutch could overtake Arsenal. In the first meeting with the London side, PSV lost by a minimum. So they need to attack, which the Dutch can do.

PSV cannot take credit for the previous round of their league title. The team lost away to Groningen (4-2). The squad are certainly not going to sit on the sidelines. In four games, the Dutch have already scored 11 goals.

The Londoners are having a great season and have won all four of their games in the Europa League. Furthermore, Arsenal has conceded only one goal. On the other hand, the Gunners’ attacking performance has been less impressive with seven goals in four games.

In the last round of their league campaign, the team lost their first points. Mikel Arteta’s side failed to beat Southampton 1-1 away. It is time for the Londoners to be more proactive in terms of performance. In their last four games, they have scored only one goal apiece.

PSV vs Arsenal lineups

PSV Eindhoven’s possible starting lineup:

Benitez; Mwene, Ramalho, Obispo, Max; Veerman, Sangare, Gutierrez; Simons, Til, Gakpo

Arsenal’s possible starting lineup:

Turner; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Vieira, Martinelli; Nketiah

How to watch the PSV vs Arsenal live stream

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Arsenal live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

