How to watch PSV vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, kick-off time

By
James Gardiner
-

PSV will play Arsenal in the fifth round of the Europa League group stage on 27 October. The match will kick off at 5:45 pm UK time at the Philips Stadium in Eindhoven.

PSV vs Arsenal

Will the Dutch be able to win points against the British? How will the Gunners, who have made a good start this season, perform? Will Martinelli and Jesus score? Watch this fixture to find out the answers to these questions.


Where are PSV vs Arsenal playing?

  • Competition: UEFA Europa League
  • Game Day: Thursday, October 27, 2022
  • Kick-off: 17:45 UK time
  • Stadium: Philips Stadion, Eindhoven

What TV channel is PSV vs Arsenal on and can I live stream it?

  • UK: BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
  • USA: Paramount+, VIX+, TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Australia: Stan Sport

Team news

PSV is second in their group. And theoretically, the Dutch could overtake Arsenal. In the first meeting with the London side, PSV lost by a minimum. So they need to attack, which the Dutch can do.

PSV cannot take credit for the previous round of their league title. The team lost away to Groningen (4-2). The squad are certainly not going to sit on the sidelines. In four games, the Dutch have already scored 11 goals.

The Londoners are having a great season and have won all four of their games in the Europa League. Furthermore, Arsenal has conceded only one goal. On the other hand, the Gunners’ attacking performance has been less impressive with seven goals in four games.

In the last round of their league campaign, the team lost their first points. Mikel Arteta’s side failed to beat Southampton 1-1 away. It is time for the Londoners to be more proactive in terms of performance. In their last four games, they have scored only one goal apiece.

PSV vs Arsenal lineups

PSV Eindhoven’s possible starting lineup:
Benitez; Mwene, Ramalho, Obispo, Max; Veerman, Sangare, Gutierrez; Simons, Til, Gakpo

Arsenal’s possible starting lineup:
Turner; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Vieira, Martinelli; Nketiah

How to watch the PSV vs Arsenal live stream

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Arsenal live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial
ChannelQualityLanguage
Live StreamHDENG

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch the match online with related broadcast link streams will be placed 15 MIN before the kick-off time. We provide a list of stream links to live matches on one website including PSV vs Arsenal totalsportek, ronaldo7, etc.

Arsenal upcoming schedule

October 2022

Thu, Oct 27PSV EindhovenvsArsenalEuropa League
Sun, Oct 30ArsenalvsNottingham ForestPremier League

November 2022

Thu, Nov 3ArsenalvsFC ZurichEuropa League
Sat, Nov 5ChelseavsArsenalPremier League
Tue, Nov 8ArsenalvsBrightonCarabao Cup
Sat, Nov 12WolvesvsArsenalPremier League

December 2022

Mon, Dec 26ArsenalvsWest Ham UnitedPremier League
Sat, Dec 31BrightonvsArsenalPremier League

January 2023

Mon, Jan 2ArsenalvsNewcastle UnitedPremier League
Sat, Jan 14TottenhamvsArsenalPremier League
Sat, Jan 21ArsenalvsManchester UnitedPremier League

February 2023

Sat, Feb 4EvertonvsArsenalPremier League
Sat, Feb 11ArsenalvsBrentfordPremier League
Sat, Feb 18Aston VillavsArsenalPremier League
Sat, Feb 25Leicester CityvsArsenalPremier League

March 2023

Sat, Mar 4ArsenalvsBournemouthPremier League
Sat, Mar 11FulhamvsArsenalPremier League
Sat, Mar 18ArsenalvsCrystal PalacePremier League

April 2023

Sat, Apr 1ArsenalvsLeeds UnitedPremier League
Sat, Apr 8LiverpoolvsArsenalPremier League
Sat, Apr 15West Ham UnitedvsArsenalPremier League
Sat, Apr 22ArsenalvsSouthamptonPremier League
Wed, Apr 26Manchester CityvsArsenalPremier League
Sat, Apr 29ArsenalvsChelseaPremier League

May 2023

Sat, May 6Newcastle UnitedvsArsenalPremier League
Sat, May 13ArsenalvsBrighton Premier League
Sat, May 20Nottingham ForestvsArsenalPremier League
Sun, May 28ArsenalvsWolvesPremier League