How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen: TV channel, live stream, kick-off time

By Ann Hovh

Here’s how to watch the Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream online, wherever you are.

Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen

The UEFA Champions League match Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream is set for Wednesday, 26 October 2022, at 20:00 UK time. Estadio Civitas Metropolitano will host the event.
Movistar+ will air the Champions League match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see Atletico Madrid’s highlights of the goals.

When is the next Atletico Madrid game on TV?

  • Next Game: Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen
  • Competition: UEFA Champions League
  • Game Day: Wednesday, 26 October 2022
  • Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
  • Stadium: Estadio Civitas Metropolitano, Madrid

What channel is the Atletico Madrid game on

  • UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport 7, LiveScore App, BT Sport App
  • USA: Paramount+, VIX+, ViX
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Australia: Stan Sport
  • Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+

Atletico Madrid streaming links

Atletico Madrid’s upcoming schedule

October 2022

Wed, Oct 26Atletico MadridvsBayer LeverkusenChampions League
Sun, Oct 30CádizvsAtletico MadridSpanish LaLiga

November 2022

Tue, Nov 1FC PortovsAtletico MadridChampions League
Sun, Nov 6Atletico MadridvsEspanyolSpanish LaLiga
Wed, Nov 9MallorcavsAtletico MadridSpanish LaLiga

December 2022

Sat, Dec 31Atletico MadridvsElcheSpanish LaLiga

January 2023

Sun, Jan 8Atletico MadridvsBarcelonaSpanish LaLiga
Sat, Jan 14AlmeriavsAtletico MadridSpanish LaLiga
Sun, Jan 22Atletico MadridvsReal ValladolidSpanish LaLiga
Sun, Jan 29OsasunavsAtletico MadridSpanish LaLiga

February 2023

Sun, Feb 5Atletico MadridvsGetafeSpanish LaLiga
Sun, Feb 12Celta VigovsAtletico MadridSpanish LaLiga
Sun, Feb 19Atletico MadridvsAthletic ClubSpanish LaLiga
Sun, Feb 26Real MadridvsAtletico MadridSpanish LaLiga

March 2023

Sun, Mar 5Atletico MadridvsSevillaSpanish LaLiga
Sun, Mar 12GironavsAtletico MadridSpanish LaLiga
Sun, Mar 19Atletico MadridvsValenciaSpanish LaLiga

April 2023

Sun, Apr 2Atletico MadridvsReal BetisSpanish LaLiga
Sun, Apr 9Rayo VallecanovsAtletico MadridSpanish LaLiga
Sun, Apr 16Atletico MadridvsAlmeríaSpanish LaLiga
Sun, Apr 23BarcelonavsAtletico MadridSpanish LaLiga
Wed, Apr 26Atletico MadridvsMallorcaSpanish LaLiga
Sun, Apr 30Real ValladolidvsAtletico MadridSpanish LaLiga

May 2023

Wed, May 3Atletico MadridvsCadizSpanish LaLiga
Sun, May 14ElchevsAtletico MadridSpanish LaLiga
Sun, May 21Atletico MadridvsOsasunaSpanish LaLiga
Wed, May 24EspanyolvsAtletico MadridSpanish LaLiga
Sun, May 28Atletico MadridvsReal SociedadSpanish LaLiga

June 2023

Sun, Jun 4VillarrealvsAtletico MadridSpanish LaLiga

