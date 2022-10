The UEFA Champions League match Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream is set for Wednesday, 26 October 2022, at 20:00 UK time. Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona will host the event.

When is the next Barcelona game on TV?

Next Game: Barcelona vs Bayern Munich

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Wednesday, October 26, 2022 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona

What channel is the Barcelona game on

UK: LiveScore App, BT Sport 5, BT Sport App, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BTSport.com

USA: TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Univision, Paramount+, VIX+

TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Univision, Paramount+, VIX+ Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Barcelona streaming links

Barcelona Fixtures – Upcoming Matches

October 2022

Wed, Oct 26 Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Champions League Sun, Oct 30 Valencia vs Barcelona Spanish LaLiga

November 2022

Tue, Nov 1 Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona Champions League Sun, Nov 6 Barcelona vs Almería Spanish LaLiga Wed, Nov 9 Osasuna vs Barcelona Spanish LaLiga

December 2022

Sat, Dec 31 Barcelona vs Espanyol Spanish LaLiga

January 2023

Sun, Jan 8 Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish LaLiga Tue, Jan 10 Real Betis vs Barcelona Spanish Supercopa Sat, Jan 14 Real Betis vs Barcelona Spanish LaLiga Sun, Jan 22 Barcelona vs Getafe Spanish LaLiga Sun, Jan 29 Girona vs Barcelona Spanish LaLiga

February 2023

Sun, Feb 5 Barcelona vs Sevilla Spanish LaLiga Sun, Feb 12 Villarreal vs Barcelona Spanish LaLiga Sun, Feb 19 Barcelona vs Cadiz Spanish LaLiga Sun, Feb 26 Almería vs Barcelona Spanish LaLiga

March 2023

Sun, Mar 5 Barcelona vs Valencia Spanish LaLiga Sun, Mar 12 Athletic Club vs Barcelona Spanish LaLiga Sun, Mar 19 Barcelona vs Real Madrid Spanish LaLiga

April 2023

Sun, Apr 2 Elche vs Barcelona Spanish LaLiga Sun, Apr 9 Barcelona vs Girona Spanish LaLiga Sun, Apr 16 Getafe vs Barcelona Spanish LaLiga Sun, Apr 23 Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Spanish LaLiga Wed, Apr 26 Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Spanish LaLiga Sun, Apr 30 Barcelona vs Real Betis Spanish LaLiga

May 2023

Wed, May 3 Barcelona vs Osasuna Spanish LaLiga Sun, May 14 Espanyol vs Barcelona Spanish LaLiga Sun, May 21 Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Spanish LaLiga Wed, May 24 Real Valladolid vs Barcelona Spanish LaLiga Sun, May 28 Barcelona vs Mallorca Spanish LaLiga

June 2023