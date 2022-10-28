Bayern Munich vs Mainz live stream and how to watch the Bundesliga game online

Find out how, where, and when you can watch the German Bundesliga match Bayern Munich vs Mainz live stream for free from anywhere in the world.

Bayern Munich and Mainz will meet at Allianz Arena for a matchup in the German Bundesliga. The game will begin on October 29 at 14:30 UK Time. The match will be broadcast live on Sky Go.

When is the next Bayern Munich game on TV?

Next Game: Bayern Munich vs Mainz

Competition: German Bundesliga

German Bundesliga Game Day: Saturday, October 29, 2022

Saturday, October 29, 2022 Kick-off: 14:30 UK time

What channel is the Bayern Munich game on

UK:

USA: ESPN+

ESPN+ Canada: Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet.ca

Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet.ca Australia: beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Connect Germany: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Go, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2

Bayern Munich vs Mainz lineups

Bayern Munich’s possible starting lineup:

Ulreich; Pavard, Upamecano, de Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Muller, Mane; Choupo-Moting

Mainz 05 possible starting lineup:

Zentner; Fernandes, Hack, Caci; Widmer, Kohr, Stach, Aaron; Lee; Ingvartsen, Onisiwo

Bayern Munich streaming links

