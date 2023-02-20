How to watch and live stream Blackburn vs Blackpool in the English Championship on TV and online in the United Kingdom & United States.
Blackburn Rovers hosts Blackpool in the English Championship at Ewood Park on Tuesday, 21 February. The two teams will face off at 19:45 UK time, broadcast on TV. Blackburn Rovers has 49 points and is 7th in the league. Blackpool has 31 points and is in 23rd place.
When is Blackburn vs Blackpool?
- Competition: English Championship
- Game Day: Tuesday, 21 February 2023
- Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
- Stadium: Ewood Park, Blackburn
How to watch Blackburn vs Blackpool on TV
- UK:
- USA:
- Canada:
- Australia:
Blackburn Rovers vs Blackpool streaming links
Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.
|Worldwide:
|ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
|US only:
|Watch ESPN+
|USA & Canada:
|FuboTV free 7-day trial