How to watch and live stream Blackburn vs Blackpool in the English Championship on TV and online in the United Kingdom & United States.

Blackburn Rovers hosts Blackpool in the English Championship at Ewood Park on Tuesday, 21 February. The two teams will face off at 19:45 UK time, broadcast on TV. Blackburn Rovers has 49 points and is 7th in the league. Blackpool has 31 points and is in 23rd place.

When is Blackburn vs Blackpool?

Competition: English Championship

English Championship Game Day: Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Tuesday, 21 February 2023 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Ewood Park, Blackburn

