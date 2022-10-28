How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund: TV channel, live stream, kick-off time

Discover how, where, and when you can see Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund live stream for free from anywhere on the globe.
Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund will face off in a German Bundesliga match on 29 October 2022 at 17:30 UK Time. The match will be broadcast live on Sky Go.
When is the next Borussia Dortmund game on TV?
- Next Game: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund
- Competition: German Bundesliga
- Game Day: Saturday, October 29, 2022
- Kick-off: 17:30 UK Time
- Stadium: Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt am Main
What channel is the Borussia Dortmund game on
- UK: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra
- USA: ESPN+
- Canada: Sportsnet World, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World Now
- Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect
- Germany: Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, WOW, Sky Go
Borussia Dortmund streaming links
Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Borussia Dortmund live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.
Worldwide:
ExpressVPN
US only:
ESPN+
USA & Canada:
FuboTV
|Channel
|Quality
|Language
|Live Stream
|HD
|ENG
Borussia Dortmund’s upcoming schedule
October 2022
|Sat, Oct 29
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|vs
|Borussia Dortmund
|German Bundesliga
November 2022
|Wed, Nov 2
|FC Copenhagen
|vs
|Borussia Dortmund
|Champions League
|Sat, Nov 5
|Borussia Dortmund
|vs
|VfL Bochum
|German Bundesliga
|Tue, Nov 8
|VfL Wolfsburg
|vs
|Borussia Dortmund
|German Bundesliga
|Sat, Nov 12
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|vs
|Borussia Dortmund
|German Bundesliga
January 2023
|Sat, Jan 21
|Borussia Dortmund
|vs
|FC Augsburg
|German Bundesliga
|Tue, Jan 24
|Mainz
|vs
|Borussia Dortmund
|German Bundesliga
|Sat, Jan 28
|Bayer Leverkusen
|vs
|Borussia Dortmund
|German Bundesliga
February 2023
|Sat, Feb 4
|Borussia Dortmund
|vs
|SC Freiburg
|German Bundesliga
|Sat, Feb 11
|Werder Bremen
|vs
|Borussia Dortmund
|German Bundesliga
|Sat, Feb 18
|Borussia Dortmund
|vs
|Hertha Berlin
|German Bundesliga
|Sat, Feb 25
|TSG Hoffenheim
|vs
|Borussia Dortmund
|German Bundesliga
March 2023
|Sat, Mar 4
|Borussia Dortmund
|vs
|RB Leipzig
|German Bundesliga
|Sat, Mar 11
|Schalke 04
|vs
|Borussia Dortmund
|German Bundesliga
|Sat, Mar 18
|Borussia Dortmund
|vs
|FC Cologne
|German Bundesliga
April 2023
|Sat, Apr 1
|Bayern Munich
|vs
|Borussia Dortmund
|German Bundesliga
|Sat, Apr 8
|Borussia Dortmund
|vs
|1. FC Union Berlin
|German Bundesliga
|Sat, Apr 15
|VfB Stuttgart
|vs
|Borussia Dortmund
|German Bundesliga
|Sat, Apr 22
|Borussia Dortmund
|vs
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|German Bundesliga
|Sat, Apr 29
|VfL Bochum
|vs
|Borussia Dortmund
|German Bundesliga
May 2023
|Sat, May 6
|Borussia Dortmund
|vs
|VfL Wolfsburg
|German Bundesliga
|Sat, May 13
|Borussia Dortmund
|vs
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|German Bundesliga
|Sat, May 20
|FC Augsburg
|vs
|Borussia Dortmund
|German Bundesliga
|Sat, May 27
|Borussia Dortmund
|vs
|Mainz
|German Bundesliga