How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund: TV channel, live stream, kick-off time

Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund will face off in a German Bundesliga match on 29 October 2022 at 17:30 UK Time. The match will be broadcast live on Sky Go.

Competition: German Bundesliga

German Bundesliga Game Day: Saturday, October 29, 2022

Saturday, October 29, 2022 Kick-off: 17:30 UK Time

17:30 UK Time Stadium: Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt am Main

UK: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra

USA: ESPN+

Canada: Sportsnet World, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World Now

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect

Germany: Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, WOW, Sky Go

Borussia Dortmund streaming links

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Borussia Dortmund live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Channel Quality Language Live Stream HD ENG

