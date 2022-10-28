HomeMatchHow to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund: TV channel, live stream,...

How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund: TV channel, live stream, kick-off time

By Time Soccer

Discover how, where, and when you can see Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund live stream for free from anywhere on the globe.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund

Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund will face off in a German Bundesliga match on 29 October 2022 at 17:30 UK Time. The match will be broadcast live on Sky Go.

When is the next Borussia Dortmund game on TV?

  • Next Game: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund
  • Competition: German Bundesliga
  • Game Day: Saturday, October 29, 2022
  • Kick-off: 17:30 UK Time
  • Stadium: Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt am Main

What channel is the Borussia Dortmund game on

  • UK: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra
  • USA: ESPN+
  • Canada: Sportsnet World, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World Now
  • Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect
  • Germany: Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, WOW, Sky Go

Borussia Dortmund streaming links

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Borussia Dortmund live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial
ChannelQualityLanguage
Live StreamHDENG

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch the match online with related broadcast link streams will be placed 15 MIN before the kick-off time. We provide a list of stream links to live matches on one website, including Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund totalsportek, ronaldo7, etc.

Borussia Dortmund’s upcoming schedule

October 2022

Sat, Oct 29Eintracht FrankfurtvsBorussia DortmundGerman Bundesliga

November 2022

Wed, Nov 2FC CopenhagenvsBorussia DortmundChampions League
Sat, Nov 5Borussia DortmundvsVfL BochumGerman Bundesliga
Tue, Nov 8VfL WolfsburgvsBorussia DortmundGerman Bundesliga
Sat, Nov 12Borussia MonchengladbachvsBorussia DortmundGerman Bundesliga

January 2023

Sat, Jan 21Borussia DortmundvsFC AugsburgGerman Bundesliga
Tue, Jan 24MainzvsBorussia DortmundGerman Bundesliga
Sat, Jan 28Bayer LeverkusenvsBorussia DortmundGerman Bundesliga

February 2023

Sat, Feb 4Borussia DortmundvsSC FreiburgGerman Bundesliga
Sat, Feb 11Werder BremenvsBorussia DortmundGerman Bundesliga
Sat, Feb 18Borussia DortmundvsHertha BerlinGerman Bundesliga
Sat, Feb 25TSG HoffenheimvsBorussia DortmundGerman Bundesliga

March 2023

Sat, Mar 4Borussia DortmundvsRB LeipzigGerman Bundesliga
Sat, Mar 11Schalke 04vsBorussia DortmundGerman Bundesliga
Sat, Mar 18Borussia DortmundvsFC CologneGerman Bundesliga

April 2023

Sat, Apr 1Bayern MunichvsBorussia DortmundGerman Bundesliga
Sat, Apr 8Borussia Dortmundvs1. FC Union BerlinGerman Bundesliga
Sat, Apr 15VfB StuttgartvsBorussia DortmundGerman Bundesliga
Sat, Apr 22Borussia DortmundvsEintracht FrankfurtGerman Bundesliga
Sat, Apr 29VfL BochumvsBorussia DortmundGerman Bundesliga

May 2023

Sat, May 6Borussia DortmundvsVfL WolfsburgGerman Bundesliga
Sat, May 13Borussia DortmundvsBorussia MonchengladbachGerman Bundesliga
Sat, May 20FC AugsburgvsBorussia DortmundGerman Bundesliga
Sat, May 27Borussia DortmundvsMainzGerman Bundesliga

Upcoming Matches

Load more

Latest Highlights

Load more
© 2007-2022 Time Soccer